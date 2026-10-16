Royal Jordanian Navy Rescues Two Tourist Boats In Aqaba Gulf

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra)-- The Royal Naval Force and Royal Boats on Friday rescued two tourist boats that ran aground due to a technical malfunction, causing them to lose control and drift toward a pier in the Gulf of Aqaba.

Upon receiving a report, the Maritime Operations Center dispatched safety boats affiliated with the Coast Guard Unit. Naval crews successfully rescued both boats and their passengers and towed them to the nearest safe port, preventing any injuries.

The rescue operation reflects the high level of readiness, professionalism and expertise demonstrated by Royal Naval Force personnel in responding to maritime incidents and safeguarding lives and property.

//Petra// MF