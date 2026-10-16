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EU-Gulf Summit May Be Postponed Due To Security Concerns, Bulgaria's PM Says

EU-Gulf Summit May Be Postponed Due To Security Concerns, Bulgaria's PM Says


Date: 2026-10-16 03:05:18

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A summit between the EU ‌and Gulf states ​due to ‌be held in ‌Saudi ⁠Arabia ‌on ‌October 24 may ⁠be postponed due to security concerns, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rumen Radev said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, as far ​as I know, this meeting in ‌Riyadh will be postponed, ⁠maybe ​for security reasons," ​Radev told reporters on arrival at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas ‌said discussions ‌about the ⁠summit were ongoing. "You ⁠will ⁠hear when there is something to announce," she told reporters in Brussels.

Speaking ​on condition of anonymity, two Western officials told Reuters the summit would be postponed.

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Gulf Times

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