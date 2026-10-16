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Singapore Puts Seven Indonesian Firms On Notice Over Toxic Haze

Singapore Puts Seven Indonesian Firms On Notice Over Toxic Haze


Date: 2026-10-16 03:05:15

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Singapore said yesterday it would issue warnings to seven companies in Indonesia to push them to take action against the fires producing the toxic haze blanketing the region.

"Our investigation so far suggests that some of the haze experienced in Singapore originated from fires on the lands of seven companies in Indonesia," Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu said.

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Gulf Times

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