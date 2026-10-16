MENAFN - GetNews)"XactInsure, an independent insurance agency based in Cape Coral, Florida, rated 5.0 stars across 25 Google reviews."Medicare Supplement Cape Coral comparison from a 5.0-star local licensed agency: what Plan G covers, explained by XactInsure. Florida License #G134054, 25 Google reviews.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - October 16, 2026 - XactInsure (xactinsure ), an independent insurance agency based in Cape Coral, Florida and rated 5.0 stars across 25 Google reviews, has expanded its Medicare Supplement Cape Coral comparison service, answering one question the agency's licensed agents hear most: what does Medicare Supplement Plan G cover?

The question arrives the same way every fall. A Cape Coral resident turns 65, stacks the Medicare mail on the kitchen table, and calls a number from a TV ad. Weeks later they hold a plan they cannot name a reason for. XactInsure's licensed agents sit down with residents and untangle it: Original Medicare, a supplement, Part D, and the difference between a supplement and Medicare Advantage.

What the comparison covers, in plain language:



What Medicare Supplement (Medigap) Plan G covers, and what it leaves to the Part B deductible

How supplement coverage differs from Medicare Advantage, including network rules, referrals and out-of-pocket caps

Which plan letters are available in Florida for the current year, and how carrier premiums differ by area Part D prescription and ACA health plan options for residents still below 65

Plan availability varies by area and year, and enrollment windows control when changes can be made. XactInsure publishes plain-language guides on its site, including a full Plan G explainer written around the exact questions residents ask, and hosts free Medicare seminars across Southwest Florida, listed on the agency's contact page.

Residents do not need to visit an office. XactInsure operates as a Cape Coral-based service-area agency and meets clients by phone, at local venues or in their homes across Lee and Collier counties.

The agency's current offers, including free plan reviews, are listed at xactinsure/offers. Answers to common questions are collected at xactinsure/answers, and the agency also maintains a Florida final expense guide. Medicare Supplement Cape Coral comparison requests go to (239) 341-9545.

About XactInsure

XactInsure is an independent insurance agency based in Cape Coral, Florida, rated 5.0 stars across 25 Google reviews and licensed in Florida under License #G134054. The agency helps Southwest Florida residents compare Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, Part D, ACA and final expense coverage with a local licensed agent, in person or by phone. Website: xactinsure. Learn more about Medicare in Cape Coral.

Media contact: XactInsure, (239) 341-9545,...

XactInsure is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program. This is not a government website. Plan availability varies by area and year. Assistance is provided by a licensed agent (FL License #G134054). This release is general plan education only.