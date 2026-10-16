City To City HVAC Answers Cape Coral Emergency AC Repair Calls With 24/7 Dispatch, 12 Years Licensed And Insured

MENAFN - GetNews)"City to City HVAC, a Fort Myers, Florida heating and air conditioning company serving Lee and Collier counties."24/7 Cape Coral emergency AC repair from a Fort Myers heating and air company: 12 years licensed and insured in Southwest Florida under FL License #CAC1824318.

FORT MYERS, Fla. - October 16, 2026 - City to City HVAC (citytocityhvac ), a Fort Myers, Florida heating and air conditioning company with 12 years of licensed and insured service under Florida License #CAC1824318, has expanded the Cape Coral emergency AC repair coverage that residents call when a system stops working at night or on a weekend.

August in Cape Coral is a stress test for every air conditioner in the county. A compressor that limped through June fails on a Saturday, and the house passes 85 degrees before dark. City to City HVAC staffs its phone around the clock so callers reach a person at any hour.

What the emergency AC repair service covers:



Same-night diagnosis: capacitor, contactor, compressor, refrigerant leaks, frozen coils and thermostat faults

24/7 dispatch across Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres and Naples, in Lee and Collier counties

Written quotes before work starts, under FL License #CAC1824318 Repair-versus-replace guidance for systems past their service life

All work is performed by the company's licensed, insured technicians, and the company has served Southwest Florida for 12 years. For commercial properties, its commercial HVAC team handles system upgrades across the region, from rooftop package units to scheduled maintenance contracts.

The company's education site, AC Repair Daily, publishes independent guides on emergency symptoms and replacement decisions. Current seasonal offers are listed at acrepairdaily/offers. Emergency dispatch: (239) 810-9080, any hour.

About City to City HVAC

City to City HVAC is a Fort Myers, Florida heating and air conditioning company with 12 years of licensed, insured service under FL License #CAC1824318. It serves Lee and Collier counties, including Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres and Naples, with 24/7 emergency AC repair, installation, maintenance, indoor air quality, duct services and commercial HVAC.

Media contact: City to City HVAC, (239) 810-9080