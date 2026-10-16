Global Security Expands Security Patrol Services Cape Coral Businesses Count On For Gate Guards And Fire Watch

MENAFN - GetNews)"A Global Security officer at a residential community gate in Southwest Florida."Fort Myers private security firm's security patrol services Cape Coral contracts now include gate guards and fire watch: 30 years in Florida, licensed officers, multi-state and overseas deployments.

FORT MYERS, Fla. - October 16, 2026 - Global Security (gsgicorp ), a licensed private security company founded in Fort Myers, Florida, 30 years ago, has expanded the security patrol services Cape Coral businesses hire for gate guards, fire watch and nightclub and venue security across Lee and Collier counties.

Property managers and homeowner associations in Cape Coral use patrols to keep an active presence on the property overnight. Global Security's officers work from written post orders and document each round, so clients have a record of every shift.

What the patrol contracts include, all listed on the company's service pages:



Vehicle and foot patrols on scheduled or randomized intervals, logged each shift

Gate guards for gated communities, HOAs and private roads

Fire watch coverage for properties with impaired alarm or sprinkler systems

Nightclub and venue security staffed to the size of the crowd Armed or unarmed officers, matched to the property's risk level

Global Security fields both armed and unarmed officers under a Florida security services license, and trains new officers in-house through its Class D and Class G licensing courses. The company has also completed multi-state and overseas deployments.

Cape Coral and Naples businesses can request a free on-site security assessment, listed on the company's offers page. Global Security answers the phone at (239) 217-0581, 24 hours a day.

About Global Security

Global Security (GSGI) is a licensed private security company founded in Fort Myers, Florida, serving Cape Coral, Naples and the wider region for 30 years. Services include armed and unarmed guards, gate guards, fire watch, nightclub and venue security, event security, commercial patrols, executive protection, Class D and Class G officer training, and multi-state and overseas deployments. Office: 3949 Evans Avenue Unit 303, Fort Myers, Florida.

Media contact: Global Security, (239) 217-0581,...