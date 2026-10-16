Tendata Launches AI-Powered Trade Intelligence Platform To Help Global Businesses Discover Markets, Buyers, And Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GetNews) AI + DATA Platform Combines 20+ Years of Trade Intelligence with Artificial Intelligence to Enable Smarter Global Business Decisions

Shanghai, China - October 16 , 2026 - Tendata, a global trade data intelligence and vertical AI solution provider, today announced the launch of iTrader V6.0, an AI-powered trade intelligence platform designed to help businesses worldwide identify market opportunities, discover qualified buyers, and make faster, data-driven business decisions on more than 20 years of global trade data expertise,Tendata platform integrates artificial intelligence with verified trade intelligence, company insights, and real-world business scenarios to help companies improve overseas market expansion, customer acquisition, and supply chain analysis.

Addressing the Growing Complexity of Global Trade Expansion

As businesses expand into international markets, access to information is no longer the biggest challenge real challenge is identifying which information matters most and transforming data into actionable business strategies today need answers to critical questions:. Which markets offer the strongest growth opportunities?. Which companies are actively purchasing?. Which potential customers deserve priority outreach?. How are competitors and supply chains changing?Tendata is addressing these challenges by combining AI capabilities with global trade intelligence, helping businesses move from traditional information searching toward intelligent decision-making.

Built on 20+ Years of Global Trade Data Expertise

Founded in 2005, Tendata has dedicated more than two decades to global trade data intelligence company has developed a comprehensive trade intelligence ecosystem covering:. 228+ countries and regions. 10 billion+ trade records. 500 million+ company profiles. 850 million+ global business contactsBy integrating trade data, company information, product intelligence, and business contacts, Tendata provides businesses with deeper visibility into global markets and commercial opportunities.

AI + DATA: Turning Trade Intelligence into Business Growth

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Tendata AI is designed specifically for global trade scenarios of simply answering questions, Tendata AI helps businesses analyze real trade activities and generate actionable insights Tendata platform, companies can:Discover High-Potential MarketsAnalyze global trade trends, product demand, and market changes to identify promising markets and support international expansion strategies Qualified BuyersEvaluate purchasing behavior, transaction history, order scale, and supplier changes to help sales teams find genuine buyers and prioritize valuable opportunities Key Decision-MakersMove beyond company discovery by identifying relevant contacts involved in procurement, supply chain, and business decisions Competitive IntelligenceTrack market movements, supplier changes, and industry trends to help companies respond faster to new opportunities.

From Data Search to Intelligent Business Action

Traditional international business development often requires teams to manually collect information from multiple sources platform(iTrader V6.0) introduces a smarter workflow:Question → Data Analysis → AI Insight → Action RecommendationBusiness teams can use natural language queries to quickly obtain market, customer, and industry insights, reducing repetitive research work and allowing more time for customer communication and business development.

AI Driving the Next Generation of Global Business Growth

Tendata AI is currently supporting businesses across multiple industries, including:. Industrial manufacturing. Machinery and equipment. New energy. Food. Chemicals. Home building materials. Rubber and plasticsThrough AI-powered trade intelligence, companies can improve customer research efficiency, identify new market opportunities faster, and make more confident business decisions.

Building the Future of Global Trade with AI Intelligence

The future of global trade will not only depend on how much information companies have, but how effectively they can transform information into opportunity AI + DATA, Tendata aims to become the intelligent growth partner for global businesses by helping companies:. Discover new markets faster. Find qualified customers more accurately. Understand supply chain changes more deeply. Make smarter business decisionsEmpowering global companies to achieve sustainable growth with more efficient, reliable, and intelligent trade solutions.

About Tendata

Tendata is a global trade data intelligence and vertical AI solution provider founded in 2005 more than 20 years of trade data expertise and AI technology, Tendata provides businesses with intelligent solutions for market research, buyer discovery, customer development, and business decision-making Tendata platform, the company combines AI and trade intelligence to help organizations worldwide identify opportunities and accelerate global growth.