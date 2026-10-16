Dr. Nape Launches The Dr. Napetm Classic, A 96 G Cordless EMS Neck Massager With Warming Heat And Conductive Gel Included

MENAFN - GetNews)- Dr. Nape, a wellness brand focused on everyday muscle tension relief, announces the launch of its Dr. Nape Classic, a lightweight cordless EMS neck massager that combines Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) pulse therapy with warming heat in a 96 g wearable collar. The device is designed for people seeking a convenient, hands-free at-home massage option following long periods of screen time, desk work, driving, or other daily activities.

Addressing Everyday Neck Tension

Daily routines can place sustained demands on the muscles around the neck, particularly during extended periods of sitting, looking down at screens, or maintaining the same posture. Dr. Nape Classic offers an at-home option designed to fit into these routines through short, 15-minute sessions.

“We designed Dr. Nape Classic to make everyday muscle relaxation simple and convenient,” said Luke Yang, CEO of Dr. Nape.“Its cordless design, warming heat, EMS pulse, and included conductive gel allow users to enjoy a hands-free massage experience without having to schedule an appointment.”

How the Dr. Nape Classic Works

The wearable collar rests at the back of the neck, with two oval metal contact pads positioned over the muscles at the nape. Users apply a thin layer of the included Dr. Nape Aqua Conductive Gel before selecting from 10 massage modes and 15 intensity levels. The device combines EMS pulses with built-in warming heat, while the gel helps improve contact and pulse distribution. Each session automatically switches off after 15 minutes.

Designed for Convenient At-Home Use

Weighing 96 g, the cordless massager is designed for portability and simple operation. Each package includes the Dr. Nape Classic, a 30 ml tube of conductive gel formulated with aloe, hyaluronic acid, collagen, and oat extract, a USB-C charging cable, and a user manual. Customers also receive a digital Neck Relief Routine guide and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Dr. Nape Classic is available for $49.99 with free U.S. shipping. Orders typically ship within 24 hours, with U.S. delivery generally arriving within 8 to 12 business days.

To learn more, visit drnape.

About Dr. Nape

Dr. Nape is a wellness brand focused on making everyday muscle tension relief more convenient and accessible at home. The brand offers cordless EMS neck massagers that combine gentle EMS pulse stimulation, warming heat, and conductive gel in lightweight, wearable designs. Its products are designed for short, hands-free sessions that fit easily into daily routines, whether after extended screen time, desk work, driving, or other activities. Dr. Nape is committed to creating simple, practical wellness solutions that support relaxation and comfort. Its products are general wellness products intended to relax tight muscles and ease everyday tension, not to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.

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