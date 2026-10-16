Knob Energy Highlights Technical Expertise And Strategic Partnerships At VIOGS 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Speaking at the Venezuela International Oil & Gas Summit, Knob Energy CEO Luis Marín emphasized the role of technical services, modern industry frameworks, and international cooperation in driving operational growth.

CARACAS, Venezuela - October 16, 2026 - At the landmark VIOGS 2026 (Venezuela International Oil & Gas Summit) and co-located Caracas Gas Forum, energy solutions provider Knob Energy took center stage as a Silver Sponsor and key voice in advancing industrial capabilities and regional energy development.

Addressing international investors, industry executives, and energy stakeholders, Luis Marín, CEO of Knob Energy, joined a high-level panel entitled "Reignite – From Reform to Reality – The New Hydrocarbons Law, Deal-Making and the Return of Investment Capital." The panel focused on actionable pathways to optimize hydrocarbon operations through technical updates, cross-border commercial agreements, and capital investment.

Bridging Capital, Technology, and International Synergies

During the discussion, Marín highlighted the vital role that local and regional energy service companies play in executing complex infrastructure projects, modernizing operations, and bridging partnerships between international capital and local assets.

A central theme of the forum was the strategic significance of international trade relationships, particularly bilateral dynamics and commercial alignment with the United States market and global energy majors.

"Unlocking this sector's potential requires clear operational frameworks, long-term technical certainty, and strategic alliances with international partners, particularly from the U.S. and key global markets," stated Luis Marín, CEO of Knob Energy. "Companies like Knob Energy are positioned right at the center of this transformation: providing the technical expertise, agility, and local operational foundation required to make these international partnerships a reality."

Driving the Next Era of Regional Energy Growth

Alongside fellow panelists-including executives from Dentons, Arpetrol Energy Group, and UCC Oil and Gas-Marín emphasized that modernizing industry practices and regulatory frameworks serves as a catalyst for new project structures, joint ventures, and technical investments.

By sponsoring and participating in VIOGS 2026, Knob Energy reinforces its commitment to supporting sustainable infrastructure growth, operational excellence, and serving as a trusted partner for international energy entities looking to engage in regional projects.

About Knob Energy

Knob Energy is a leading provider of technical services, logistics, and engineering solutions for the energy and hydrocarbons industry, dedicated to driving operational excellence and sustainable energy development across the region.