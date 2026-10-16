JXC Model Announces Official Land Rover License For New RC Crawler Line

MENAFN - GetNews)JXC Model scale RC crawler featuring an off-road body, roof rack, auxiliary lights, and realistic detailing. JXC Model has expanded its licensed RC portfolio through an official Land Rover licensing agreement and is developing a 1:12 Land Rover Discovery RC crawler for international B2B buyers.

Shenzhen, China - October 16, 2026 - JXC Model, a China-based RC car manufacturer, has announced an official licensing agreement with Jaguar Land Rover Limited for the development of Land Rover branded remote control models.

The agreement expands JXC Model's licensed RC product portfolio and allows the company to develop authorized Land Rover scale models for international markets.

The first product under the agreement is a 1:12 scale Land Rover Discovery RC crawler. The model is being developed for distributors, hobby retailers, importers and other B2B buyers looking for officially licensed scale RC vehicles.

Official automotive licensing allows approved manufacturers to reproduce protected vehicle designs, branding and visual details with authorization from the brand owner. For distributors and retailers, this can provide greater confidence when sourcing recognizable automotive models for wholesale and retail channels.

JXC Model manufactures RC drift cars, crawlers, off-road vehicles and other scale remote control models. The company also supports OEM and ODM manufacturing, private labeling, custom packaging, sampling and spare parts for international buyers.

Its production operations in Guangdong, China cover product development, molding, assembly and quality control. JXC Model works with wholesalers, distributors, retailers and RC brands across different international markets.

The company also supports buyers throughout the sourcing process, from initial product discussions and sample evaluation to packaging preparation and bulk production. This helps B2B customers manage customization requirements and prepare products for their target markets more efficiently.

The new Land Rover project expands JXC Model's licensed vehicle range and supports the company's continued focus on scale RC products, licensed automotive models and long-term B2B manufacturing partnerships.

More information about JXC Model is available at:

About JXC Model

JXC Model Technology is a China-based manufacturer of RC drift cars, crawlers, off-road vehicles and other scale remote control models. The company provides wholesale, OEM, ODM, private-label and custom packaging services for distributors, retailers and RC brands worldwide. Its production operations in Guangdong support product development, molding, assembly and quality control. JXC Model's mission is to help international B2B buyers source reliable, customizable RC products and build long-term manufacturing partnerships.