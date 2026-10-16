Salt & Shine Vacation Rentals Named Top-Rated Vacation Rental Agency In York, Maine, For 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Family-owned boutique agency earns Meritly recognition with a 4.9-star public rating, celebrating its commitment to exceptional hospitality, meaningful relationships, and thoughtfully curated coastal Maine experiences.

New York, United States - October 16, 2026 - What began with a family's passion for hospitality and a deep appreciation for the Maine coast has grown into one of the area's recognized vacation rental agencies. Salt & Shine Vacation Rental Properties, LLC, led by owner Danièle Rogers alongside her daughter, Hannah McLaughlin, and husband, John Rogers, has been named Meritly's Top-Rated Vacation Rental Agency in York, Maine, for 2026.

The distinction, awarded by Meritly based on a 4.9-star rating across 283 public reviews, represents far more than another professional achievement for the family-owned boutique agency. It is a reflection of the trust earned, relationships nurtured, and countless thoughtful details that have defined the Salt & Shine experience.

For the Rogers family, the recognition carries particular meaning. Built on the belief that exceptional hospitality extends well beyond a reservation, Salt & Shine has remained committed to creating meaningful experiences for guests while caring for the homes and investments entrusted to its team.

A Recognition Rooted in Genuine Hospitality

Meritly, a business recognition platform that evaluates publicly available customer review records, honors businesses demonstrating consistently outstanding customer satisfaction.

With a 4.9-star rating across 283 public reviews at the time of recognition, Salt & Shine's latest distinction reflects the confidence and appreciation of those who have experienced the agency's approach to coastal Maine hospitality.

Rather than simply providing accommodations, Salt & Shine has cultivated a reputation for creating experiences defined by warmth, professionalism, and an exceptional level of personal attention.

From welcoming families to their long-awaited summer vacations to helping homeowners navigate the complexities of vacation rental ownership, the agency approaches every relationship with the same philosophy: genuine care should never be an exception. It should be the standard.

Redefining Boutique Vacation Rental Management on the Maine Coast

At the heart of Salt & Shine is a simple but powerful philosophy:“Curated Stays, Seamless Experiences.”

For Danièle Rogers and her family, boutique vacation rental management means something deeply personal. It means understanding that every property represents a homeowner's trust, every reservation marks the beginning of someone's anticipated getaway, and every interaction is an opportunity to make someone feel genuinely cared for.

Serving York, Cape Neddick, Ogunquit, Wells, Kennebunk, and Kennebunkport, Salt & Shine offers a thoughtfully curated collection of coastal properties, from charming seaside retreats to extraordinary luxury oceanfront homes.

The agency combines personalized guest experiences, concierge services, attentive property stewardship, and local expertise to deliver an elevated yet welcoming approach to vacation rental hospitality.

What distinguishes Salt & Shine is not simply the properties it represents, but the relationships it builds along the way. As a locally rooted, family-owned business, the team takes pride in sharing the communities it loves, supporting homeowners with integrity, and creating experiences that guests will remember long after returning home.

At Salt & Shine, the most memorable hospitality is not simply experienced. It is felt.

A Growing Legacy of Excellence

The 2026 Meritly recognition joins an impressive collection of distinctions reflecting Salt & Shine's continued dedication to service.

The agency has earned Airbnb Superhost status, Vrbo Premier Host recognition, and four consecutive Best of the Best Vacation Rental Company awards, reinforcing its reputation for attentive guest care and trusted property management throughout Southern Maine.

Yet, for the family behind Salt & Shine, these achievements are not simply measures of business success. They are reminders of the homeowners who have placed their confidence in the agency, the guests who return year after year, and the dedicated team whose commitment makes every experience possible.

“We are growing, we are dreaming bigger, and we're doing it all with the same heart that started Salt & Shine,” said McLaughlin.

That sentiment captures the spirit of an agency that has continued to evolve without losing sight of its beginnings.

Looking Ahead While Staying True to Its Roots

Salt & Shine has recently entered an exciting new chapter, unveiling a redesigned website at that offers guests a more seamless way to explore its coastal collection and book directly.

The agency continues to expand its thoughtfully selected portfolio, enhance personalized concierge offerings, and introduce innovative tools designed to elevate both the guest experience and homeowner relationships.

While the business continues to embrace new opportunities, its guiding principles remain unchanged: authenticity, personal connection, thoughtful service, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

For Salt & Shine, this recognition is both a celebration of how far the agency has come and a reflection of everything it hopes to continue building.

Because behind every reservation is a family creating memories. Behind every property is a homeowner placing their trust in someone else. And behind Salt & Shine is a family and a dedicated team who believe those relationships deserve nothing less than extraordinary care.

As the agency celebrates this latest achievement, one thing remains beautifully constant: its belief that the true measure of hospitality is not simply where someone stays, but how they feel while they are there.

About Salt & Shine Vacation Rental Properties, LLC

Salt & Shine Vacation Rental Properties, LLC is a family-owned boutique vacation rental and property management agency based in York, Maine, serving the picturesque communities of Southern Maine's coast. Specializing in thoughtfully curated vacation homes, luxury coastal escapes, personalized guest experiences, and dedicated property management, Salt & Shine is committed to delivering exceptional hospitality with a deeply personal touch.

Guided by its signature philosophy,“Curated Stays, Seamless Experiences,” the agency brings together local expertise, genuine care, and an unwavering commitment to both guests and homeowners.

To discover the Salt & Shine experience, visit .