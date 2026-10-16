Same-Day Courier Service“Xentra Transport” Now Available For NYC Businesses Seeking Fast, Tracked Delivery

MENAFN - GetNews) Xentra Transport offers same-day courier service in NYC for retailers, law firms and event teams heading into the holiday season, with drivers dispatched within the hour and live GPS tracking on every delivery.

NEW YORK, NY - October 16, 2026 - Xentra Transport is taking same-day bookings from New York City retailers, law firms, and event companies heading into the holiday shipping season, offering a same-day courier service in NYC where a driver is dispatched within the hour and the customer can follow the delivery on a live map from pickup to signature.

The timing lines up with a heavy fourth quarter. On October 15, the National Retail Federation forecast that U.S. holiday sales in November and December will grow 4.2 percent to $1.013 trillion, up from 3.1 percent growth last year. NRF expects retailers to hire between 325,000 and 375,000 seasonal workers to keep up.

The national parcel carriers are pricing for that demand. UPS charges its highest peak surcharges from November 22 through December 26, and FedEx from November 23 through December 27. During that window, the UPS additional handling surcharge rises to $11.90 per package and the large package surcharge to $117.50. Those fees land hardest on the bulky items NYC stores move most in December: display fixtures, boxed furniture, rolled rugs, and oversized cartons going from a New Jersey stockroom to a Manhattan sales floor. A courier van or box truck delivery is priced by the trip, so ten cartons cost the same to move as one.

Visibility is the other half of the problem. During peak weeks, a parcel can sit on the same "in transit" scan for a day. Xentra Transport sends every customer a text with a live GPS tracking link as soon as the driver leaves the pickup. The link shows where the van is and when it will arrive, and the customer can call the driver directly. The recipient signs at drop-off, and the sender gets the confirmation right away.

"December is when our retail clients stop asking what it costs and start asking where the truck is," said a Xentra Transport spokesperson. "A store manager with a line at the register can't sit on hold with a carrier. She opens the link, sees the van coming down Tenth Avenue, and tells the stockroom to clear a space in fifteen minutes."

Fashion and retail accounts use the service for store-to-store transfers and showroom deliveries, emergency restocks, and pop-up shop setups. Event teams book it for holiday party decor, corporate gift drops to Midtown offices, and freight for venues across the city.

Law firms face their own deadlines, holiday season or not. In New York County Supreme Court, some justices still require paper working copies of e-filed motion papers. Those copies go to the Motion Submission Part Courtroom, Room 130 at 60 Centre Street, on the final return date, with the NYSCEF confirmation notice attached as the back page. Xentra's legal courier and court messenger service handles those runs and returns a signed confirmation to the firm.

The company dispatches cargo vans, Sprinter vans, and box trucks with liftgates around the clock, including the Thanksgiving weekend leading into Black Friday on November 27. Xentra Transport is registered with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT #4417777), and its drivers are insured.

Service covers the five boroughs, Long Island, Westchester, and Rockland County, along with New Jersey, Connecticut, and parts of Pennsylvania. Businesses can book at xentratransport or by calling 877-709-2711.

About Xentra Transport

Xentra Transport is a New York City courier and delivery company based at 240 W 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan. It runs on-demand cargo van and box truck deliveries for retailers, fashion brands, law firms, event producers, and offices throughout the New York tri-state area.