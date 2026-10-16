Netradyne Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Product Leadership Recognition For Commercial Vehicle Video Telematics
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, October 16th, 2026: Netradyne, Inc., a global provider of AI-powered fleet safety and performance solutions, today announced it has received the 2026 Global Product Leadership Recognition in the commercial vehicle video telematics industry from Frost & Sullivan. The recognition underscores Netradyne's innovation in AI-powered fleet intelligence and its ability to help fleets move beyond reactive event recording toward proactive safety, operational visibility, and driver engagement. The recognition follows a rigorous evaluation of companies across business impact and product excellence criteria, including innovation, customer value, reliability, growth potential, and market positioning. According to Frost & Sullivan, Netradyne distinguished itself through its AI-first approach to fleet safety and operational intelligence. Frost & Sullivan's recognition reflects this industry shift and highlights Netradyne's role in advancing the next generation of AI-powered transportation technology.
Netradyne capabilities highlighted in Frost & Sullivan's recognition include:
AI-powered analysis of 100% of drive time.
Near real-time driver coaching and proactive risk detection.
Driver.i, which combines fleet safety, driver monitoring, and operational intelligence in a unified solution.
GreenZone® Score, which recognises positive driving behaviours and encourages driver engagement.
Advanced Driver Monitoring System (DMS) capabilities designed to detect indicators of driver fatigue and distraction.
Video LiveSearch and next-generation multi-camera AI visibility solutions that expand fleet visibility "The transportation industry is moving beyond traditional video telematics toward AI-powered fleet intelligence," said Avneesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Netradyne. "Fleets need technology that not only provides visibility but also anticipates risk, supports drivers, and improves decision-making in real time. The recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates our vision that the future of fleet safety will be built on intelligence, not simply recording events. We remain committed to advancing technologies that help create safer roads, stronger fleet performance, and better outcomes for drivers."
"Netradyne has established itself as a transformative force in the commercial vehicle video telematics industry by combining artificial intelligence, edge computing and driver-centred operational intelligence," said Aaron Roberts Manoharan, Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "The company continues to demonstrate a strong ability to align technological innovation with the evolving needs of modern fleets and its focus on driver-centric innovation, product reliability and long-term platform scalability."
About Frost & Sullivan:
Frost & Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline CompanyTM. We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a ServiceTM provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organisations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices.
About Netradyne:
Netradyne provides AI-powered technologies for smarter fleets and safer roads. An award-winning industry leader in driver safety and fleet management, Netradyne empowers thousands of commercial fleet customers across North America, Europe, and Asia to enhance driver performance, reduce risk, improve fuel efficiency, and optimise operations. Netradyne sets the standard among fleet operating companies for enhancing and sustaining safety and efficiency outcomes through driver trust and lasting behaviour change. Using AI-vision technology to analyse 150+ billion minutes and 30+ billion miles, Netradyne offers an industry-first driver and fleet scoring system that recognises and rewards safe, fuel-efficient driving behaviours. Founded in 2015, Netradyne is headquartered in San Diego with offices in San Francisco, Nashville, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Bangalore.
Netradyne capabilities highlighted in Frost & Sullivan's recognition include:
AI-powered analysis of 100% of drive time.
Near real-time driver coaching and proactive risk detection.
Driver.i, which combines fleet safety, driver monitoring, and operational intelligence in a unified solution.
GreenZone® Score, which recognises positive driving behaviours and encourages driver engagement.
Advanced Driver Monitoring System (DMS) capabilities designed to detect indicators of driver fatigue and distraction.
Video LiveSearch and next-generation multi-camera AI visibility solutions that expand fleet visibility "The transportation industry is moving beyond traditional video telematics toward AI-powered fleet intelligence," said Avneesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Netradyne. "Fleets need technology that not only provides visibility but also anticipates risk, supports drivers, and improves decision-making in real time. The recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates our vision that the future of fleet safety will be built on intelligence, not simply recording events. We remain committed to advancing technologies that help create safer roads, stronger fleet performance, and better outcomes for drivers."
"Netradyne has established itself as a transformative force in the commercial vehicle video telematics industry by combining artificial intelligence, edge computing and driver-centred operational intelligence," said Aaron Roberts Manoharan, Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "The company continues to demonstrate a strong ability to align technological innovation with the evolving needs of modern fleets and its focus on driver-centric innovation, product reliability and long-term platform scalability."
About Frost & Sullivan:
Frost & Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline CompanyTM. We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a ServiceTM provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organisations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices.
About Netradyne:
Netradyne provides AI-powered technologies for smarter fleets and safer roads. An award-winning industry leader in driver safety and fleet management, Netradyne empowers thousands of commercial fleet customers across North America, Europe, and Asia to enhance driver performance, reduce risk, improve fuel efficiency, and optimise operations. Netradyne sets the standard among fleet operating companies for enhancing and sustaining safety and efficiency outcomes through driver trust and lasting behaviour change. Using AI-vision technology to analyse 150+ billion minutes and 30+ billion miles, Netradyne offers an industry-first driver and fleet scoring system that recognises and rewards safe, fuel-efficient driving behaviours. Founded in 2015, Netradyne is headquartered in San Diego with offices in San Francisco, Nashville, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Bangalore.
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