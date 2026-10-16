Government (Govt) Reaffirms Commitment To A Safe And Protected Zambia For Every Child

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The Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has reaffirmed the Government's commitment to strengthening child protection systems and ensuring that every child in Zambia grows up safe, protected, valued and empowered to reach their full potential.

Ministry's Director of Policy, Planning and Information at the Ministry, Ms. Madrine Mbuta, during the closing of the National Child Protection Conference 2026, held from 13–15 October 2026 at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

The Conference held under the theme,“Taking Stock, Shaping the Future: Advancing Child Protection in Zambia, 2028–2032,” brought together stakeholders to reflect on progress made in child protection over the past decade, identify persistent gaps and agree on priority actions to strengthen the country's child protection systems.

Ms. Mbuta described the conference as a moment of honest reflection and alignment, further placing emphasis on the need to move away from fragmented and uncoordinated interventions to integrated, government-led and costed priorities that deliver tangible results for children.

She acknowledged the significant progress Zambia has made in strengthening child protection over the years, while noting that persistent challenges require bold action, decisive leadership and stronger coordination among all stakeholders.

Ms. Mbuta further emphasised the importance of child participation in policy development and programming, noting that children are not merely beneficiaries of protection services but are partners whose voices and lived experiences must inform decisions affecting their lives.

Ms. Mbuta urged stakeholders to translate the conference's recommendations and commitments into concrete actions that strengthen protection systems and improve the safety and well-being of children across the country.

The conference's deliberations, recommendations and commitments will also inform Zambia's preparations for the 2026 Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, scheduled to take place in Manila, Philippines.

Ms. Mbuta reaffirmed the need to build a Zambia where violence against children is not tolerated, child marriage is not accepted, harmful practices are eliminated, and children with disabilities are protected from discrimination.

She also expressed appreciation to UNICEF, the Joining Forces Alliance, cooperating partners, civil society organisations, participating children and all delegates for their technical, financial and collaborative contributions to the success of the conference.

As the conference concluded, stakeholders were urged to remain accountable for the commitments made and work collectively towards a child protection system that leaves no child behind.

The Ministry reiterated that protecting children is a shared responsibility requiring sustained commitment, adequate investment, effective coordination and meaningful participation of children themselves.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, Zambia.