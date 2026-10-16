The Digital Webinar Series Builds Momentum Towards The Full Democratic Republic Of The Congo (DRC) Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum 2027

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The organisers of the DRC Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum, co -located with the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, have announced a four-part digital webinar series running from September to November 2026. Bringing together government, industry and investment leaders, the series will examine the opportunities, challenges and partnerships shaping the DRC's next phase of economic development.

Across four live sessions, the discussions will explore the policies, infrastructure, technologies and investment models needed to unlock greater value from the country's critical mineral resources. Speakers will share market intelligence, practical case studies and perspectives on how the DRC can strengthen local value creation, attract investment and build a more competitive and sustainable minerals economy.

The webinar series also provides a platform for continued engagement ahead of the full in-person Forum in Kinshasa in 2027. VUKA Group RDC rescheduled the Forum to align with the DRC Government's evolving national policy frameworks and allow the revised roadmaps for the $58 billion Master Plan for Industrialisation (Plan Directeur d'Industrialisation, PDI) to further develop.

The first four editions of the digital webinar series will focus on the following:

Webinar 1: 23 September 2026, 10h30–12h00 ( )



UNLOCKING THE DRC'S INDUSTRIAL POTENTIAL: The A-to-Z masterclass strategy

The DRC masterclass examines how the nation can harness its mineral wealth for sustainable growth and industrialization. Experts will discuss policies to move beyond raw exports, enforce security and strengthen ESG standards. Priorities include local beneficiation, human capital development and tailored financing to balance global markets. By defining collaborative actions and investment pathways, the session seeks to accelerate value addition, enhance competitiveness and position the DRC as a responsible global leader in the minerals value chain. VIEW ON DEMAND ( )



Webinar 2: 21 October 2026, 10h30–12h00 ( )

FOCUS ON INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRIALISATION DEVELOPMENT

The panel on infrastructure and industrialisation highlights the DRC's need to move beyond raw material extraction by focusing on local transformation. Building resilient industries will drive job creation and strengthen the economy. Experts will examine how transport, energy and logistics projects accelerate industrialisation, with case studies such as ports, railways and cross‐border initiatives. By prioritising strategic development and leveraging mineral revenues, the DRC can unlock sustainable growth and position itself as a competitive hub within the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Key discussion points

– Understanding the DRC's industrial strategy to capitalise on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

– The Lobito Corridor project: now or tomorrow?

– Prioritising development projects in energy, transport linkages (road and railway rehabilitation), maritime infrastructure and port networks by utilising mineral revenues

Case studies

– The Banana Port (developers: DP World and Mota-Engil contractors)

– The Matadi Multipurpose Terminal, the DRC's maritime gateway (AD Ports Group and the DRC Ministry of Transport)

– Port of Boma maritime project

– Banana–Matadi–Kinshasa railway

– DRC–RSA Industrialisation Project, linking South Africa and the DRC and establishing 12 Economic Zones

Speakers

– Chairperson: Bob Bononge, President, Caplaine Consulting, DRC

– Popaul Madiana, Managing Partner, Prime Mineral Consulting, DRC

– Serge Nawej, Partner, ADNA ALN, DRC*

REGISTER TO ATTEND ( )

Webinar 3: 11 November 2026, 10h30–12h00 ( )

NEW TECHNOLOGIES DRIVING THE GLOBAL ENERGY TRANSITION

This session explores how technology and ESG‐aligned investment can transform the DRC's critical minerals sector. With global demand for lithium, cobalt, nickel and copper rising, responsible sourcing and compliance are essential to build investor confidence. Discussions will focus on local processing, advanced metallurgical methods, renewable energy and automation to accelerate industrialisation. By shifting from raw exports to in‐country beneficiation, the DRC can strengthen sustainability, unlock long‐term value and position itself as a competitive player in the global energy transition.

Webinar 4: 25 November 2026, 10h30–12h00 ( )

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS: BUILDING A STRONGER AND MORE SUSTAINABLE CRITICAL MINERALS VALUE CHAIN

This discussion explores how strategic partnerships can strengthen the DRC's critical minerals value chain. By fostering collaboration between governments, regional integration systems and investors, the focus is on building resilience and supporting sustainable growth. Key themes include industrialisation through global partnerships, prioritising sectors for development and aligning with international partners. With effective models of cooperation, the DRC can unlock socio‐economic benefits, enhance competitiveness and establish a stronger foundation for a sustainable and inclusive minerals sector.

DRC's transition

DRC Critical minerals & Industrialisation forum unites government, industry and investors to accelerate the country's transition from raw‐material extraction to high‐value manufacturing, underscoring the nation's opportunity to convert mineral wealth into infrastructure, jobs and sustainable economic growth.

The DRC's Ministry of Mines ( ) and the DRC's Ministry of Industry ( ) as well the Federation of Enterprises of Congo (FEC) ( ) are official partners of the event.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

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Gloria Mariane

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About VUKA Group:

The DRC Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum and DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum are organised by VUKA Group ( )(formerly Clarion Events Africa ( )), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, green economy and retail sectors. Other well-known events by VUKA Group include DRC Mining Week ( ), Nigeria Mining Week ( ), Enlit Africa ( ), Africa's Green Economy Forum ( ), Carbon Markets Africa Forum ( ), Smarter Mobility Africa ( ), ECOM ( )Africa ( ) and CEM Africa ( ).



Mining Review Africa ( ), the leading monthly magazine and digital platform in the African mining industry, is the event's premium media partner.

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