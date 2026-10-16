Afreximbank's Zimbabwe Country Brief Explores The Country's Critical Mineral Advantage And Reform-Driven Economic Outlook

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African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ) has released its Zimbabwe Country Brief, providing a comprehensive analysis of the southern African nation's macroeconomic outlook, trade performance, financial sector development and debt sustainability profile. The brief explores Zimbabwe's economic growth potential support by its deep regional ties and diverse natural resource endowment that is increasingly central to the global energy transition.

Among the brief's key highlights is Zimbabwe's strong growth momentum. Real GDP growth is estimated to have strengthened to 8.3% in 2025, driven by a rebound in agricultural production, robust gold exports and elevated global gold prices. Growth is forecast to remain solid at 5% in 2026, supported by stronger agricultural yields, elevated government spending and a favourable outlook for gold mining. Most strikingly, inflation is forecast to ease dramatically to 3.9% in 2026, down from an estimated 55% in 2025, as the Zimbabwe Gold currency stabilises on the back of stronger domestic gold output and improved foreign-currency inflows.

Zimbabwe holds the largest lithium reserves on the continent and boasts some of the highest-grade spodumene deposits globally, positioning the country as a critical supplier of battery minerals at a time of surging global demand for electric vehicle and energy storage technologies. Gold, platinum group metals, diamonds and chrome complete a resource profile that few economies on the continent can rival.

Furthermore, this edition reveals how Zimbabwe's trajectory is particularly compelling, given the government's deliberate shift from raw commodity exporter to industrial processor. The brief highlights February 2026 restrictions on exports of raw minerals and lithium concentrate as a decisive step in the value-addition agenda, with the potential to reposition Zimbabwe within global battery supply chains. The National Development Strategy 2 framework for 2026-2030 reinforces this direction, prioritising macroeconomic stability, infrastructure, industrialisation and job creation. The brief also points to further longer-term upside from the May 2026 petroleum production-sharing agreement covering the Cabora Bassa Basin oil and gas project.

The brief further highlights a growing and evolving financial sector, with InnBucks MicroBank's May 2025 partnership with Mambu marking a significant step in the development of digital banking and broader financial inclusion.

With a solid GDP growth outlook for 2026, a dramatically improved inflationary environment and one of Africa's most strategically valuable mineral endowments being actively developed for higher-value production, Zimbabwe presents a timely and powerful story of economic transformation.

Commenting on the release of the brief, Yemi Kale, Group Chief Economist and Managing Director, Research and Trade Intelligence at Afreximbank, said:

“Zimbabwe's rich endowment of critical minerals offers a powerful opportunity to move beyond the export of raw commodities and build competitive regional value chains anchored in local production, beneficiation and value addition. By converting its lithium, gold, platinum-group metals and other resources into higher-value products, Zimbabwe can deepen its industrial base, create quality jobs and expand trade with markets across Africa. This is fully aligned with Afreximbank's mandate to transform the structure of African trade and accelerate the continent's industrialisation under the AfCFTA.”

Read more in the Afreximbank Country Brief on Zimbabwe here ( )

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.

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Vincent Musumba

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About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), Moody's (Baa2) and S&P Global Ratings (BBB+). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt. Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

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