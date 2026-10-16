Seychelles: Cabinet Business Friday, 16Th October 2026

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Vice-President Sebastien Pillay chaired a scheduled meeting of the Cabinet on Wednesday 14th October, during which a number of legal and policy memoranda were approved.

Cabinet approved decisive measures to ensure that there will be no increase in electricity tariffs for the remainder of 2026. This decision reflects Government's commitment to protecting households and businesses from additional financial pressures while maintaining the sustainability of essential public utilities.

Cabinet approved the regulations which will provide the mechanism for the proper administration of the Reparation Trust Fund. The Regulations will safeguard and ring-fence the Fund so that all resources are dedicated exclusively to reparations, while establishing appropriate governance and oversight arrangements, including a Board of Trustees proposed by the Commission for appointment by the President. This decision reaffirms Government's commitment to advance the national reconciliation process and ensure the effective implementation of the recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and National Unity Commission (TRNUC).

Cabinet approved amendments to the Seychelles Made Act, 2025 aimed at strengthening its implementation. The amendments include provisions relating to the governance of the Seychelles Made Evaluation Committee, application procedures, certificate renewal and cancellation, and the appeals process. Cabinet also emphasised the need for stronger Government support and protection for Seychellois entrepreneurs, particularly in relation to trademarks and intellectual property rights. The Ministry responsible for Industry and Enterprise will take the lead in strengthening support to local entrepreneurs, while a policy paper will be jointly prepared by the relevant Ministries to address trademark and intellectual property issues, including the protection and recovery of rights to names endemic to Seychelles. Young entrepreneurs, including participants of the Youth Entrepreneurship Programme, will also be engaged to strengthen awareness of trademark requirements.

Cabinet approved a series of measures towards establishing a more structured and regulated approach to the accommodation of foreign workers in Seychelles, particularly in support of major development projects and in response to increasing demand for suitable accommodation. The Industrial Estates Authority (IEA) will undertake a comprehensive assessment of existing foreign worker accommodation, including the location, number of workers housed and prevailing living conditions, and will coordinate the development of appropriate accommodation standards. The Planning Authority will work with the IEA to establish standards for designated areas where foreign worker accommodation may be permitted, while a dedicated site will be identified for the development of purpose-built accommodation, with the land remaining under Government ownership. These measures are intended to strengthen oversight, ensure acceptable living conditions and provide a more sustainable approach to accommodating the foreign workforce required to support the country's development needs.

Cabinet approved the review and amendment of the Industrial Estate Authority (IEA) Act to establish a stronger legal and governance framework for the effective management, regulation and development of industrial estates in Seychelles. The reforms will strengthen the IEA's mandate, enforcement powers and regulatory functions, while providing greater clarity on the designation and management of industrial estates and the respective responsibilities of Government agencies operating within them. The drafting process will commence as a priority through a coordinated approach involving the Ministries and Departments responsible for Lands, Planning, Transport and Environment, alongside the development of an appropriate lease framework and land-use plan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.