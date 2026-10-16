Kling AI Officially Launches Next-Generation Kling 4.0, Raising The Bar For Professional-Grade Video Models

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuaishou Technology ("Kuaishou" or the "Company"; HKD Counter Stock Code: 01024 / RMB Counter Stock Code: 81024), a leading content community and social platform, today announced that Kling 4.0, the new-generation video generation model of Kling AI, officially launched on October 15.

Kling 4.0's upgrades center on three priorities: realism, control and professional quality. Designed for video creation scenarios featuring intense motion and complex camera movements, Kling 4.0 delivers breakthroughs in three areas: steadier large-scale motion, with smoother continuity in high-speed action and complex camera work; native generation of up to 30 seconds in a single pass, supporting long takes and continuous storytelling with a director's mindset throughout; and Omni Reference, which supports combinations of up to 15 reference assets and up to 10 keyframe inputs, helping creators turn a single idea into a complete work.

Working closely with professional creators to bring their projects to completion, particularly by delivering high-quality key shots, remains a key focus as the Kling model continues to evolve. Professional creators need more than the occasional stunning shot. They need to reliably deliver the key shots that define the quality of their work and bring generated footage into a complete production workflow. Kling AI believes that the value of technology lies not only in enabling content to be generated, but also in making the care behind every frame visible. Whether it's an emotionally charged close-up or a key shot that defines the look and feel of an entire work, every carefully crafted shot deserves to be done justice.

Mastering Both Drama and Action: Steadier Dynamic Motion and Complex Camera Work

Kling AI has long been known for film-grade dramatic scenes, with nuanced, lifelike portrayals of characters' emotions. Building on this strength, Kling 4.0 tackles one of the most common pain points in AI video, delivering more stable and fluid large-scale dynamic motion and complex camera movements. Whether it is high-speed movement and continuous action or sweeping camera movements such as tracking and orbit shots, Kling 4.0 maintains stable visuals and continuity, handling even the most intense large-scale scenes with ease and bringing AI video generation closer to true production-grade delivery.

On the audiovisual front, Kling 4.0 supports output of up to 10-bit HDR, delivering richer color depth and smoother transitions between light and shadow. In high-contrast scenes such as backlit shots, night scenes and neon-lit settings, it preserves greater detail in highlights and shadows, leaving more room for color grading in post-production. Kling 4.0 will also support 4K, 1080p and the 21:9 ultrawide format, further expanding the field of view and compositional possibilities for more immersive and cinematic visuals. For creators who carefully refine their work, these capabilities are more than spec upgrades. They are the foundation for giving key shots a higher level of polish and a more distinctive aesthetic.

For camera direction, Kling 4.0 supports native single-pass generation of up to 30 seconds, supporting long takes and continuous storytelling so that action, scene changes and emotional build-up can unfold in full. Its understanding of camera movements, including push-ins, pull-outs, pans, trucking shots, tracking shots and orbit shots, has been further enhanced, making changes in shot size and transitions smoother and more natural. The model also expands and enriches prompts with a director's eye, while prompt input length now reaches 8,000 tokens, allowing creative intent to be conveyed more fully and precisely.

Flexible Omni Reference: 15 Reference Assets, 10 Keyframes and Video Extension of up to Two Minutes

If 2025 marked the breakout year for AI video generation, 2026 has seen the industry boom. Competition in the field has also shifted from whether AI can generate video at all to whether it can do so reliably and with precise control.

Kling 4.0's upgraded Omni Reference supports flexible combinations of images, videos, subjects and voices in a single task, up to a total of 15 references, including up to 10 images, 5 videos and 7 subjects. These reference inputs work together to keep characters, actions, shots and audio closer to creators' intended results. Kling 4.0 supports a variety of image references, including subject images, three-view character sheets, grid images, storyboards and wireframes, and also allows creators to use video inputs to reference character performance, action, camera movement and narrative pacing. White-model videos and depth-map videos can also be used as references.

Creative recreation has also been upgraded. Creators can draw on the narrative pacing, shot composition and expressive style of a reference video and replace the products, characters and assets within it, quickly turning proven creative ideas into their own content and efficiently producing commercial videos for product advertising, viral social media content, fashion and beauty, consumer electronics and more.

With precise multi-keyframe control, Kling 4.0 supports up to 10 keyframe inputs, allowing creators to freely set key visual moments and precisely specify character states, scene changes and story beats so that content progresses naturally in the intended direction. In addition, the video extension feature will soon support multiple extensions of up to two minutes, giving actions, emotional build-up and multi-part storylines more room to unfold.

Powering Professional Content Creation and Taking Great Stories Global

AI is profoundly transforming production workflows in professional content creation such as film, television and advertising. As generative capabilities continue to improve, the value of AI video tools is shifting from boosting efficiency to enabling professional expression, not only increasing content production capacity but also helping creators consistently bring shots with higher aesthetic standards to life.

Kling 4.0 is also expanding into more creative use cases and genres, spanning film and television, short dramas, animation and advertising. At this summer's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which incorporated AI into its judging framework for the first time, two works created with Kling AI won Gold Lions, with AI-generated visuals increasingly taking on a central role in advertising storytelling.

In addition, with this major upgrade, Kling 4.0 has been integrated with Kling MCP and CLI, enabling creators to access Kling 4.0 capabilities such as Omni Reference and keyframe-to-video generation through AI agents. Beyond enhancing the user experience, Kling 4.0's model capabilities will soon be made available to enterprise customers and developers through API access, bringing advanced video generation to a wide range of industries.

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform in China and globally, committed to becoming the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou uses its technological backbone, powered by cutting-edge AI technology, to continuously drive innovation and product enhancements that enrich its service offerings and application scenarios, creating exceptional customer value. Through short videos and live streams on Kuaishou's platform, users can share their lives, discover goods and services they need and showcase their talent. By partnering closely with content creators and businesses, Kuaishou provides technologies, products, and services that cater to diverse user needs across a broad spectrum of entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, local services, gaming, and much more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "might", "can", "could", "will", "would", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "seek", or "timetable". These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, may include our business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans, growth strategies and projections of anticipated trends in our industry. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Group and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, many of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realized in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a large number of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we are not obligated, and we undertake no obligation, to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that might reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release or those that might reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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