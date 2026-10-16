Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 22% Increase In Third Quarter Earnings

Net earnings for the third quarter of 2026 were $1.88 million, reflecting an increase of $338 thousand, or an increase of 22%, compared to the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.49 for the third quarter of 2026, up from $0.40 for the same quarter in 2025. Net earnings increased year-to-date by $951 thousand, or 21%, to $5.39 million, as compared to $4.43 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.40 for the period ending September 30, 2026, as compared with $1.15 or a 22% increase over the same period last year. Earnings per share for the prior year were adjusted for the 20 percent stock dividend, which was payable to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2026.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated“We are pleased with the Bank's performance year-to-date and during the third quarter of 2026, which set new records for total Assets, total Deposits, total Loans, Net Earnings, and Capital. In addition, Loan quality remains very strong, with the Bank having no delinquent loans at quarter-end.

Locally, we believe the economic engine of the Inland Empire is strong and diverse, and the Bank is well positioned to continue to help the small business customers in our market.”

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2026, total assets were $543 million, being an increase of $49 million, or 10%, over $494 million on December 31, 2025. Total deposits rose by $43.2 million, or 11.7%, to $413.4 million, up from $370.2 million on December 31, 2025. Core deposits accounted for 97.5% of total deposits as of September 30, 2026.

Gross loans increased by $32.6 million, or 14.8%, totaling $253.2 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $220.6 million as of December 31, 2025. At the end of the third quarter, the Bank reported no delinquent loans and three nonaccrual loans totaling $1.2 million. As of September 30, 2026, the Bank had no Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) properties.

Earnings

The Company reported net interest income of $4.7 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026, compared to $4.0 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $656.9 thousand. Average interest-earning assets were $443.2 million, while average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $234.4 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 4.20% for the third quarter of 2026. This compares favorably with the prior year's third quarter margin of 3.78%, based on average interest-earning assets of $423.0 million and average interest-bearing liabilities of $223.3 million.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $924.9 thousand, which was an increase of 3.72% compared to $891.8 thousand for the same period last year. Much of the increase was from higher Merchant Service processing fees, which rose by $91 thousand or 44% to $297 thousand. These increases were partially offset by reductions in lower Service Charges and Fees of $87 thousand or 19%, due to lower overdraft and other deposit account related charges.

The Bank's Merchant Services Program continues to be one of the Company's fastest-growing business lines. For the quarter ending September 30, 2026, card processing sales volume increased by $7.1 million or 40% to $24.9 million, compared with $17.8 million for the same quarter last year. On a year-to-date basis through September 30, 2026, card processing sales volume increased by $17.2 million or 39.1% to $61.0 million, as compared to $43.8 million for the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses totaled $2.8 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026, compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2025. The largest part of these expenses was salary and benefits, which amounted to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $1.6 million for the same period last year. The Company's core efficiency ratio decreased to 50.02% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 55.95% for the same period last year.

Income tax expense for the quarter was $726.3 thousand, reflecting an increase of $112.2 thousand, or 18.3%, compared to $614.1 thousand for the same period last year. The Company's effective income tax rate was approximately 27.86% for the period ending September 30, 2026, and 28.48% for the same period last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned, not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers' service expectations, the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Chino Commercial Bank has five banking offices located in the Cities of - Chino, Ontario, Upland, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona. Learn more at .

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO, Chino Commercial Bancorp, and Chino Commercial Bank N.A., or Glenn Scabet CFO, at 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

