Salesforce Managed Services: Valintry360 Introduces Seven-Pillar Performance Framework

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Framework helps organizations measure CRM support efficiency, data quality, automation reliability, technical debt, and Agentforce readiness.

- Joe Parris, President - VALiNTRY360WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Salesforce managed services provide ongoing CRM support, maintenance, and improvement after implementation. VALiNTRY360, a U.S.-based Salesforce consulting partner, is introducing its Seven-Pillar Salesforce Managed Services Framework to help organizations evaluate the operational performance of their Salesforce environments and identify opportunities for continuous improvement.The framework addresses a growing challenge for businesses using Salesforce across multiple departments: resolving support tickets does not necessarily mean their CRM is performing effectively data, recurring automation failures, integration problems, technical debt, and low user adoption can continue to affect operations even when day-to-day support requests are being resolved.VALiNTRY360's framework provides a structured way to assess these issues and measure the effectiveness of ongoing Salesforce Managed Services.Seven Pillars of Salesforce Managed Services PerformanceThe framework identifies seven operational areas, each supported by measurable performance indicators.1. Administration & Support Efficiency: Measures how effectively Salesforce support teams manage requests, incidents, access, and system maintenance. Key indicators include ticket resolution time and SLA adherence.2. CRM Data Quality & Governance: Evaluates the accuracy, completeness, and consistency of CRM information. Key indicators include duplicate record rates and field completeness.3. Automation & Workflow Reliability: Examines Salesforce Flows, business rules, and recurring automation failures. A primary indicator is the number of failed Flows each month.4. Integration Stability & Technical Debt: Assesses the reliability of connected business applications and identifies outdated customizations. Indicators include integration error rates and unresolved legacy automation dependencies.5. Release Management & Platform Optimization: Evaluates deployment procedures, testing discipline, and change management. Indicators include deployment success rates and production rollbacks.6. User Adoption & Business Performance: Measures how consistently employees use Salesforce and whether the platform supports reliable decision-making. Indicators include active-user rates and forecast accuracy.7. Agentforce & AI Operational Readiness: Evaluates the data, permissions, integrations, and governance required to support AI-powered workflows. Indicators include data readiness and agent resolution rates.Organizations can use the framework to identify operational weaknesses, establish improvement priorities, and evaluate whether their Salesforce Managed Services provider is delivering measurable value. The complete framework is available through VALiNTRY360's Salesforce Managed Services Framework.Salesforce Managed Services Must Deliver More Than Ticket ResolutionThe framework encourages organizations to evaluate Salesforce support as a continuous operational improvement function rather than a reactive help desk.A support team may resolve requests quickly while leaving recurring automation failures, inaccurate reports, or unstable integrations unaddressed. By assessing all seven pillars, business leaders can better distinguish between short-term support activity and improvements that strengthen CRM reliability and business performance.VALiNTRY360's Salesforce Managed Services offering combines ongoing administration, troubleshooting, reporting, integration support, release management, and managed consulting. The company supports shared, dedicated, and hybrid service arrangements based on each organization's Salesforce environment and internal capabilities.Connecting Managed Services With Agentforce ReadinessAs businesses evaluate Agentforce and other Salesforce AI capabilities, the quality of their existing CRM operations becomes increasingly important. AI agents depend on reliable business data, appropriate access permissions, functioning integrations, and clearly governed workflows.VALiNTRY360 includes Agentforce and AI Operational Readiness as the seventh pillar to help organizations assess whether their Salesforce environments can support AI-enabled processes and ongoing monitoring framework connects traditional Salesforce Managed Services with the operational requirements of AI adoption, allowing organizations to address foundational issues before introducing additional complexity.Measuring Business OutcomesVALiNTRY360's published customer examples illustrate the potential value of improving Salesforce processes. In its TrialSpark case study, the company reports that Salesforce workflow improvements helped resolve tickets 77% faster. In its Real California Milk case study, VALiNTRY360 reports that automation reduced annual manual data-update work from 500 hours to four hours. These results relate to specific customer projects and are not presented as guaranteed outcomes of a Salesforce Managed Services engagement.The company recommends evaluating ongoing support through measurable indicators such as recurring incident frequency, data accuracy, automation reliability, user adoption, and the delivery of business-requested improvements.A Practical Reference for Evaluating Salesforce Managed Services ProvidersThe framework can also help organizations compare Salesforce Managed Services providers beyond monthly pricing and support coverage. Relevant considerations include technical expertise, integration capabilities, governance, release management, continuous optimization, and support for AI-enabled Salesforce environments.VALiNTRY360's published Salesforce Managed Services Providers Buyer's Guide provides additional guidance for businesses evaluating potential partners.Organizations interested in reviewing their Salesforce environment can explore the Seven-Pillar Salesforce Managed Services Framework and request a Salesforce support assessment.About VALiNTRY360VALiNTRY360 is a U.S.-based Salesforce consulting partner providing Salesforce implementation, consulting, integration, customization, managed services, and ongoing platform optimization. The company helps organizations maintain reliable Salesforce environments, improve business processes, and prepare for evolving CRM and AI requirements.

Joe Parris

VALiNTRY360

+1 800-360-1407

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Salesforce Managed Services: VALiNTRY360 Introduces Seven-Pillar Performance Framework News Provided By Infotanks, Inc. October 16, 2026, 18:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.