GSSI Launches NX Control, A New Mobile App Solution Built On The NEXUS Platform

NX Control paired with NX25 to scan concrete

The app provides a common operating experience across NEXUS-enabled systems and establishes a foundation for future platform expansion.

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NASHUA, N.H. – GSSI has announced the launch of NX Control TM, the company's latest controller application built on the NEXUS platform. Available for use with Compass NX, NX15TM, and NX25 TM systems, NX Control provides a common user interface and operating experience across multiple ground penetrating radar (GPR) applications.NX Control enables operators to collect, view, and manage GPR data on compatible mobile devices. The application uses common workflows and navigation across supported systems, allowing organizations to standardize training and operational processes as they adopt additional NEXUS-enabled technologies.NX Control supports a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) model, allowing customers to use compatible mobile devices they already own instead of dedicated control units. Combined with a single user interface across supported applications, NX Control is designed to simplify deployment, training, and system operation."NX Control represents an important step in our NEXUS platform strategy," said Chris Green, president and CEO of GSSI.“Customers consistently tell us that training on different user interfaces and managing multiple mobile devices depending on what the job requires is frustrating and costly. Part of the value delivered by NEXUS is to allow customers to switch between a Flex NX, a Compass NX, or any other current or future NEXUS powered device with little to no additional training needed. As our portfolio of products continues to expand in multiple directions, this will become increasingly valuable for customers, so we are very excited about introducing NX Control and where we are headed.”The launch of NX Control represents the next step in GSSI's evolution towards creating intuitive and flexible software solutions across the NEXUS portfolio of products.NX Control is available immediately for compatible GSSI systems, including Compass NX, NX15, and NX25. For additional information about NX Control or the NEXUS platform, visit .ABOUT GSSIGeophysical Survey Systems, Inc. (GSSI) is a global leader in ground‐penetrating radar and subsurface sensing technologies. For more than 50 years, GSSI has delivered non‐destructive testing solutions for transportation infrastructure, utilities, structural assessment, and environmental applications. Beyond its product portfolio, GSSI partners with organizations across industries to solve critical challenges using advanced sensor technologies. Learn more at .

Amber Castrataro

GSSI

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GSSI Launches NX Control, a New Mobile App Solution Built on the NEXUS Platform News Provided By GSSI October 16, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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