Dr. Andy Janiga's Center For Dental Excellence In Nashua Joins 'Whiten For A Reason' To Help Domestic Violence Survivors

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Whiten for a Reason 2026 flyer: Center for Dental Excellence, Nashua, NH

Dr. Andy Janiga DMD at Center For Dental Excellence in Nashua NH

How a $100 professional teeth whitening supports Give Back a Smile during Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2026

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Center for Dental Excellence, a privately owned dental practice in Nashua, New Hampshire, is taking part in Whiten for a Reason this October. The national campaign during Domestic Violence Awareness Month supports Give Back a Smile, a charitable program of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) Charitable Foundation. The program provides dental care to adult survivors of domestic violence.What is Whiten for a Reason?Each October, Give Back a Smile invites volunteer dental practices to offer professional teeth whitening, with the patient's whitening fee going to the program. At Center for Dental Excellence, the fee is $100 and the treatment uses Opalescence Go. The 2026 national goal is to raise $20,000.How it works for patients1) A patient books a whitening appointment during the campaign.2) Every whitening candidate is evaluated and approved by one of the practice's doctors.3) The patient receives professional whitening from the practice.4) The patient's whitening fee supports Give Back a Smile. The program describes this as a donation made directly to the charity.A new patient exam, X-rays and any other treatment are billed separately and are not part of the $100 contribution.About Give Back a SmileSince 1999, Give Back a Smile has restored smiles for survivors of domestic violence who suffered dental injuries from the abuse. According to the program:A) More than $20 million in donated servicesB) More than 2,100 restored smiles nationwideC) Hundreds of volunteer dentists involvedD) About 150 survivors currently receiving smile restorationsContributions fund the program's operations: identifying and prescreening eligible survivors, coordinating care, recruiting volunteer dentists and supporting each patient through treatment. Give Back a Smile reports that every $1 donated is leveraged more than 30 times in donated dental services.Why it mattersFor many survivors, damaged teeth are a lasting reminder of abuse. Restoring a smile can help survivors smile without embarrassment, interview for jobs with more confidence, reconnect socially and move forward after trauma.“We believe everyone deserves to smile with confidence. By taking part in Whiten for a Reason, our practice and our patients can help support a program that works to restore smiles for survivors of domestic violence.” said Dr. Andy Janiga, DMD, owner of Center for Dental Excellence.Tax noteBecause patients receive a professional whitening service, only the portion of a payment above the fair market value of the service may be tax deductible. Patients should consult a tax advisor.About Center for Dental ExcellenceCenter for Dental Excellence is a privately owned, relationship-based dental practice at 74 Northeastern Blvd, Nashua, NH 03062. It has served the Nashua community since 1989 and cares for patients in New Hampshire and nearby Massachusetts. Services include comprehensive dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery, dental implants, restorative care, esthetic dentistry and CERECsame-day crowns. The team uses CBCT imaging, in-house milling and 3D printing, and has completed more than 1,200 hours of continuing education.Dr. Andy Janiga, DMD, is a member of the Spear Education Faculty Club and served five years in the U.S. Army before entering dentistry. The practice supports local causes through the Rotary Club and the Traveling Tooth Fairies.Frequently asked questionsHow much is the whitening fee? $100 for professional teeth whitening during the campaign, with the fee supporting Give Back a Smile.Who can take part? Any patient evaluated and approved by one of the practice's doctors. New patients are welcome.Is the fee tax-deductible? Possibly only in part. See the tax note above.Where does the money go? To Give Back a Smile's operations, which connect survivors with volunteer dentists.Media and appointment contactCenter for Dental ExcellenceDr. Andy Janiga, DMD74 Northeastern Blvd, Ste 19, Nashua, NH 03062Phone: (603) 886-5500Website:

Dr. Andy Janiga, DMD

Center For Dental Excellence

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Dr. Andy Janiga's Center for Dental Excellence in Nashua Joins 'Whiten for a Reason' to Help Domestic Violence Survivors News Provided By Center For Dental Excellence October 16, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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