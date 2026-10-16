Abu Dhabi Announces 3-Day Partial Road Closure On Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street

Motorists in Abu Dhabi should expect delays in Al Ain as two left lanes on Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street will be closed from late Friday night until early Monday morning.

The partial closure will begin at 11.45pm on Friday, October 16, and remain in place until 6am on Monday, October 19, according to Abu Dhabi Mobility. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for their trips.

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Abu Dhabi announces 3-day road closure on Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street Sharjah announces temporary closure of Ali bin Abi Talib Street until August 29 Sharjah announces partial road closure near Al Hazanah for 6 days starting August 23