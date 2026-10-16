Indian Police Detain 'Cockroach' Movement Founder Dipke Ahead Of Protest, Video Shows
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Police detained India's 'cockroach' movement founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday, live images from his group showed, ahead of a protest called by him in capital Delhi's central business district, the latest rally to demand the resignation of India's election chief.ALSO READ
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