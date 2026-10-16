Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Indian Police Detain 'Cockroach' Movement Founder Dipke Ahead Of Protest, Video Shows

Indian Police Detain 'Cockroach' Movement Founder Dipke Ahead Of Protest, Video Shows


Date: 2026-10-16 02:34:39

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Police detained India's 'cockroach' movement founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday, live images from his group showed, ahead of a protest called by him in capital Delhi's central business district, the latest rally to demand the resignation of India's election chief.

ALSO READ
    Top Indian 'cockroach' leaders sent to jail over trespassing India's Cockroach Party leaders Abhijeet, Saurav, Ashutosh released from detention

MENAFN16102026000049011007ID1111821714


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search