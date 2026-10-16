India's FSSAI Flags Bigbasket, Flipkart Over Misleading Health Claims For Cooking Oil

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) has taken action against several food businesses over alleged hygiene lapses, food safety violations and misleading health claims.

Those affected include major e-commerce platforms BigBasket and Flipkart, as well as the operator of Radisson Blu Hotel in New Delhi, over alleged food safety violations and misleading health claims.

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The actions follow inspections and regulatory reviews that flagged issues ranging from unhygienic food handling and storage to misleading product claims and licensing deficiencies.

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FSSAI issued a notice to Gemini Edibles & Fats India Limited, BigBasket and Flipkart India Private Limited over claims used to promote Freedom Cooking Rice Bran Oil on e-commerce platforms and social media.

The product was advertised with claims including“reduces bad cholesterol and maintains/increases good cholesterol” and“10,000+ PPM Natural Oryzanol”, linking its consumption to cholesterol management and heart health.

According to FSSAI, the cholesterol and heart-health claims were not permitted under the applicable provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, for edible vegetable oils such as rice bran oil.

The authority also found that Gemini Edibles & Fats India Limited appeared to be selling food products through its own e-commerce website without a valid Central Licence covering e-commerce activities.

The companies have been directed to explain why action should not be initiated against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations made under it.

Radisson Blu Hotel

FSSAI issued an improvement notice to AB Hotels Limited, which operates Radisson Blu Hotel in New Delhi, after an inspection identified several alleged food safety and hygiene deficiencies.

The authority reported poorly maintained premises and equipment, including rusted machinery, freezer leaks and problems with refrigeration, temperature monitoring, ventilation, flooring and lighting.

Inspectors also found inadequate cleaning and sanitisation, stagnant water, drainage and food-waste issues, and pest activity involving cockroaches and flies.

The inspection further identified shortcomings in food procurement and supplier records, including the receipt of deteriorated and fungus-affected fruits and vegetables.

FSSAI said cooking oil suitability checks had not been carried out as required, while oils with total polar compound (TPC) values of 31 and 24.4 were found in use in the hotel's NYC kitchen.

Other findings included improper segregation of raw and cooked foods, vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, and allergenic and non-allergenic foods. Some food handlers were also found working without gloves and hairnets, wearing jewellery and having long nails.

The hotel has been directed to take immediate corrective action and submit a detailed action-taken report, supported by documentary and photographic evidence where applicable.

FSSAI warned that failure to comply could lead to further action, including suspension of its licence.

DNV Food Products

FSSAI suspended the licence of DNV Food Products Limited with immediate effect after an inspection identified serious food safety and hygiene concerns.

The authority reported that food was being manufactured, packed and stored in unhygienic conditions, with inadequate cleaning, stagnant water, cobwebs and flies. One fly was reportedly found in direct contact with papad.

Food handlers were found working without gloves and masks while handling and packing food, while adequate handwashing and sanitation facilities were not available.

Inspectors also found rust and corrosion on processing equipment, damaged flooring, damp walls, flaking paint and inadequate ventilation and lighting.

The company was further found to have improperly stored and segregated raw materials, packaging materials and finished products, with some items kept directly on the floor or next to walls.

FSSAI also flagged the processing and repacking of products without the required licence endorsement. Required food-grade packaging certificates, migration reports and mock recall records were also unavailable.

The suspension covers all food business activities under the company's licence and will remain in force until further orders.

Jhanvitanni

FSSAI cancelled the licence of Jhanvitanni with immediate effect, citing continued non-compliance with food safety requirements and the company's operation despite an earlier suspension.

The authority reported serious hygiene and sanitation deficiencies at the premises and said the business had continued operating in violation of directions issued by the regulator.

Corrective measures submitted by the company were deemed unsatisfactory, with several previously identified violations remaining unaddressed.

FSSAI also cited non-compliance with mandatory hygiene, sanitation and Food Safety Management System requirements, including the requirement for a third-party audit, despite repeated directions and regulatory action.

The company has been directed to stop all food business activities covered by the cancelled licence.

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