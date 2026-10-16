Dubai Home Healthcare Facilities Rise 22.7% In First Half Of 2026

Home care services in Duba i grew faster than any other part of the health sector in the first half of 2026, with the number of licensed facilities rising 22.7 per cent to 249, up from 203 in the same period last year.

The sharp increase, revealed in a new Dubai Health Authority (DHA) report, points to a shift in how care is being delivered in the emirate, with more patients able to receive treatment at home rather than in a hospital or clinic.

The report showed broad growth across the sector. The number of licensed health facilities in Dubai rose 7 per cent to 5,931 in the first half of 2026, compared with 5,541 in the same period in 2025. Licensed health professionals reached 70,566, up 6.5 per cent from 66,277.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Of the total health workforce, 47,927 were female and 22,639 were male. Obstetrics and gynaecology, followed by paediatrics and dermatology, recorded the highest growth among medical specialties.

Other categories have also expanded. The number of pharmacies rose 6.8 per cent to 1,794. Complementary and alternative medicine centres increased 8.1 per cent, from 99 to 107. Medical complexes and optical centres grew 9.9 per cent, reaching 1,903 compared with 1,731 in the first half of 2025.

Commenting on the report, Dr Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, said the growth reflected the development of the emirate's healthcare system and its ability to respond to the community's needs.

"The continued growth of Dubai's health sector reflects the development of the emirate's healthcare system and its ability to respond to the community's needs by expanding high-quality healthcare services, attracting talent, and providing a regulatory and investment environment that supports the quality and sustainability of care," he said.

He added that the DHA continues to enhance the regulatory environment and strengthen oversight, supporting "higher-quality, more specialised growth in healthcare" and reinforcing Dubai's position as an attractive destination for healthcare investment.

The report also showed a significant expansion in regulatory oversight. The DHA conducted 5,378 inspection and monitoring visits in the first half of 2026, an increase of 36.3 per cent during the same period last year. These included 3,154 on-site visits and 2,224 remote inspections and audits.

Compliance with regulatory standards among health facilities also improved, rising to 80 per cent from 75 per cent in the first half of 2025.

The combination of faster growth in home care, a larger health workforce and more inspections suggests Dubai's health sector is expanding in both scale and quality, with home-based services emerging as one of the clearest areas of demand.

Over 4.6 million Dubai residents covered under health insurance Dubai's GDP reaches Dh241 billion in the first half of 2025 Dubai sees hospitals, healthcare facilities double over 10 years, says top official