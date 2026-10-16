Saudi Arabia Asserts Right To Defend Itself As UNSC Condemns Houthi Attacks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its right under international law to take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect citizens and residents, following a UN Security Council statement condemning attacks against the kingdom.

In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry welcomed the Security Council's presidential statement, which condemned attacks by Yemen's Houthi group against Saudi Arabia.

The statement cited attacks on civilian sites, airports and energy infrastructure, as well as continuing threats to shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab Al Mandeb Strait, a key maritime passage linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

Riyadh also stressed the importance of fully implementing Security Council Resolution 2216, adopted in 2015, and subsequent resolutions.

The Saudi foreign ministry called for practical cooperation to prevent the Houthis from obtaining weapons and other forms of support.

Saudi Arabia thanked Security Council members for their solidarity in the face of attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure on its territory.