S.African Rugby Player Found Dead In France Ahead Of Champions Cup Game

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: The public prosecutor in La Rochelle, western France, confirmed that an investigation had been opened to determine the cause of death and said that an accidental death was currently the leading line of inquiry.

An autopsy is due to be carried out, the source close to the investigation said.

Champions Cup organisers have yet to say whether Saturday's match will take place or not.

The tragedy comes exactly 10 years to the day since the sudden death of former Munster coach Anthony Foley, who died in his sleep aged 42 due to a heart rhythm disorder just hours before his team were due to play against Racing 92 in Paris in the same competition.