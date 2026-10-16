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Venezuela's Vice President For Economy Meets Minister Of Finance

Venezuela's Vice President For Economy Meets Minister Of Finance


Date: 2026-10-16 02:33:10

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Bangkok: Vice President for the Economy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela HE Calixto Ortega Sánchez met with Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group held in Bangkok, Kingdom of Thailand.

The meeting discussed a range of financial and economic topics, as well as developments in the current regional and international landscape and the challenges associated with them.

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The Peninsula

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