US Stocks Mixed Near End Of Volatile Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

New York: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Friday at the end of a volatile week marked by unease over rising US inflation and hefty artificial intelligence spending.

Appearing at the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Federal Reserve Chief Kevin Warsh said the global economy had showed unexpected "resilience" against economic shocks, including the rise in energy prices due to the US-Iran war.

But Warsh didn't directly signal intentions for the October Fed monetary policy meeting.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8 percent at 52,566.45.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 7,747.88, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.6 percent to 26,554.90.

Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments said this week's inflation reports showed pricing pressures were "still a concern," especially if the Fed raises interest rates significantly.

Among individual companies, Netflix fell 1.9 percent after announcing it is replacing content leader Bela Bajaria with Peter Rice.

The streaming company is also laying off about 1,000 employees.

CoreWeave, a big player in artificial intelligence data centers, fell 6.8 percent amid concerns over its heavy debt load.