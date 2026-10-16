Display Press Ids, Avoid Confrontations: PCI Issues Guidelines For Journalists Covering Protests After Delhi Detentions

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Press Council of India (PCI) has issued guidelines for journalists covering protests and demonstrations, days after several journalists were detained by Delhi Police while reporting on the protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

More than 200 protesters were detained on October 11 as they raised slogans and marched towards Jantar Mantar. The protest saw heavy security deployment across the national capital, with several demonstrators seen being dragged into police buses.

Several journalists covering the protests were also detained despite displaying their press identification cards, according to videos circulated on social media. The visuals showed some journalists presenting their press cards to police personnel as they were taken away.

Against this backdrop, the Press Council adopted the Guidelines for Journalists Covering Protests and Demonstrations at a meeting held on October 15. The guidelines aim to help journalists carry out their professional responsibilities while ensuring their safety, encouraging responsible coverage and improving coordination between media organisations and law enforcement agencies, the Council said in a release.

What journalists should keep in mind

The Council has asked journalists to carry valid identification issued by their media organisations or PIB /DIP accreditation and keep it clearly visible. It has also advised them to secure their identity-card lanyards to prevent them from getting caught in crowds.

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Journalists should identify themselves to police personnel in a calm manner, maintain an impartial approach and avoid taking sides or provoking confrontations, the Council stated, adding, they should also follow lawful instructions, particularly those intended to ensure safety, the guidelines state.

On physical safety, the Council has advised media personnel to stay away from confrontations and remain alert while moving through crowds. They should avoid attaching cameras or other recording equipment to police barricades, vehicles or equipment in a manner that could obstruct movement or cause damage.

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The guidelines also call for journalists to remain aware of changing conditions around them, including shifts in crowd behaviour, approaching individuals, rising tensions and unusual changes in noise levels. They should identify possible exit routes in advance and keep updating their escape plans as the situation develops.

In areas affected by smoke or tear gas, journalists should use visible landmarks to locate safe routes out of the affected zone and avoid moving further into the crowd. The Council has also advised them to take short steps while navigating dense gatherings to minimise the risk of falling or being trampled.

First-aid kits, protective gear and newsroom coordination

The PCI has recommended that journalists carry a small emergency kit containing first-aid supplies, drinking water, snacks, a flashlight, a washcloth and eye protection. Depending on the potential risks, they should also consider wearing protective helmets and body armour.

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Media personnel should familiarise themselves with basic first-aid procedures. The guidelines specifically caution them against handling tear-gas canisters, flash-bang devices or smoke grenades.

News organisations have been asked to appoint a designated contact person to track the whereabouts of journalists on assignment and coordinate assistance in case of an emergency. Freelance journalists, meanwhile, should inform a trusted editor or contact about their location, coverage plan and expected return time, it mentioned.

For demonstrations planned in advance, media organisations should establish communication with police and public information officers to understand the applicable protocols and identify designated areas for the press, the Council said.

Reporting ethics and use of live footage

The Council has called for accurate, balanced and impartial reporting, with a clear distinction between verified information, allegations and unconfirmed claims. Journalists should cross-check information with multiple sources and examine statements from protesters, organisers, police and government authorities with equal scrutiny, ensuring that claims are properly attributed.

The guidelines also caution against sharing real-time police deployment details or escape routes if doing so could put people at risk. Journalists have been advised to describe what they witness rather than speculate about the intentions of those involved.

The Council has called for additional sensitivity while recording minors, injured people and members of the public in distress. It further stressed that the pressure to secure exclusive footage, equipment requirements or live-broadcast commitments should never take precedence over a journalist's safety.