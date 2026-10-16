Meet Subhas Chandra Lal Das: Ex-IAS Officer And Former Secretary Of MSME Ministry Takes Charge As DERC Chairman

MENAFN - Live Mint) Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Subhas Chandra Lal Das has taken charge as chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), the regulatory body responsible for overseeing Delhi's electricity sector.

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood administered the oath of office and secrecy to Das on Thursday at his office in New Delhi, according to ANI.

Congratulating Das on his appointment, Sood said his long administrative experience would be valuable in strengthening Delhi's power sector. He also emphasised the Delhi government's focus on transparency, accountability and protecting electricity consumers' interests.

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“His extensive experience and administrative expertise will further strengthen the functioning of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission,” the minister said.

Who is Subhas Chandra Lal Das?

Das is a retired 1992-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre. He most recently served as secretary of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India.

According to the biographical information provided by The Secretariat, Das was born on 10 April 1966. He holds a BSc in Statistics, an LLM from Delhi University and a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University. He is proficient in English and Hindi.

During his administrative career, Das has held several positions, including secretary, director, joint secretary, principal finance secretary joint equivalent, contracts officer, deputy secretary and additional secretary to the lieutenant governor.

On 16 September 2026, The Secretariat listed his appointment as DERC chairman, following his tenure as secretary in the MSME ministry.

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DERC regulates Delhi's electricity sector and oversees matters involving power distribution and consumer interests. Its responsibilities include regulating electricity tariffs, power procurement by distribution companies and other key aspects of the city's electricity market.

The commission was constituted by the Delhi government in 1999 under the Electricity Regulatory Commissions Act, 1998.

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Das's appointment comes as consumer protection, reliable power supply and accountability remain important issues for Delhi households and businesses. The Delhi government has said it expects his administrative experience to strengthen the functioning of the regulator.

Why was the DERC chairman's post vacant?

The post of DERC chairperson had remained vacant since July 2025, following the retirement of Justice (Retd.) Umesh Kumar.

In May 2026, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu constituted a committee to recommend candidates for the appointment of the DERC chairperson and two other members.

Das's appointment places a new chairperson at the helm of the regulator, which plays a key role in decisions concerning electricity distribution and consumer interests in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.