Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos And Renu Medical & Spa Congratulate Kasi Hudson On Becoming A Board Certified Dermatology Nurse Practitioner

PITTSBURG, Kansas, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos, MD and the team at ReNu Medical & Spa are proud to announce that Kasi Hudson

Board certification in dermatology nursing is a rigorous professional milestone. It requires extensive knowledge of skin, hair, and nail conditions, along with the clinical judgment to diagnose, treat, and manage them. By earning this credential, Hudson has demonstrated a high level of expertise in dermatologic care and a dedication to meeting the highest standards of her profession.

The accomplishment carries particular significance for the region ReNu Medical & Spa serves. Access to specialized dermatology care can be limited in smaller communities, often requiring patients to travel long distances for an appointment. Having a Board Certified Dermatology Nurse Practitioner on staff helps bring high-quality, specialized skin care closer to home for residents of Pittsburg, Southeast Kansas, and Southwest Missouri.

"Our mission has always been to provide compassionate, personalized care in a setting where patients feel heard and respected," Dr. Youtsos added. "Having a dermatology-certified nurse practitioner on our team allows us to better serve the needs of our community, and we are honored to have Kasi on the ReNu Medical & Spa team."

"Earning this certification has deepened my knowledge of skin, hair, and nail conditions, and I am excited to put it to work for our patients every day," said Hudson. "ReNu Medical & Spa has supported my professional growth from the start, and I am proud to care for this community."

Hudson has been a long-standing team member at ReNu Medical & Spa and sees patients for skin cancer screening, acne, eczema, and psoriasis.

"Please join us in congratulating Kasi on this outstanding accomplishment," said Dr. Youtsos. "We are excited for what this means for her career and for the people we are privileged to serve."

About Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos and ReNu Medical & Spa

ReNu Medical & Spa, led by Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos, MD, a Family Medicine physician who specializes in medical dermatology and aesthetic care, serves Pittsburg, Kansas, and the surrounding communities of Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri. The practice offers medical dermatology, cosmetic treatments, and spa services, including care for acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, and skin cancer screening. To learn more about ReNu Medical & Spa and its services, visit .

Media Contact:

Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos

ReNu Medical & Spa

(620) 308-6123

ReNu...

2425 Bradshaw Way, Pittsburg, Kansas 66762

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at