The Salvation Army Celebrates "Cartober" this October to Promote Vehicle Donations

The Salvation Army is thrilled to announce its participation in Cartober

- Lt. Colonel Mark Nelson, ARC CommanderCARSON, CALIF., CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Salvation Army is thrilled to announce its participation in Cartober, a month-long giving campaign that promotes vehicle donations to support charitable causes. This October, in collaboration with Charitable Adult Rides and Services (CARS), we are inviting our supporters to contribute to our mission by donating their unwanted vehicles.Vehicle donations are a unique and impactful way to support The Salvation Army. For more than 150 years, The Salvation Army's Adult Rehabilitation Centers (ARCs) have provided spiritual, emotional, and social assistance to individuals and families in need. By donating a vehicle during Cartober, supporters help ensure that these programs continue to offer vital services in communities nationwide-always serving all without discrimination.How to Donate:Supporters can easily donate their vehicles, whether they are running or not, by visiting Cars4Good. The process is straightforward, and CARS handles all the logistics – including vehicle pick-up and paperwork – at no cost to the donor. Additionally, vehicle donations may be tax-deductible, benefiting our supporters as well.“We are excited to partner with CARS for the Cartober campaign. This initiative not only provides our supporters with a simple way to make a meaningful contribution, but it also helps ensure that The Salvation Army can continue to deliver life-changing services to those who need them most,” said Lt. Colonel Mark Nelson, Commander at The Salvation Army USA Western Territory Adult Rehabilitation Centers Command.“Every vehicle donated turns into vital funding for our Adult Rehabilitation Centers that offer hope and healing.”"Cartober is all about harnessing the power of vehicle donations to fuel the important work of our nonprofit partners," said Howard Pearl, CEO of CARS. "We are proud to support our partners in their efforts, and we encourage everyone to consider contributing if they have a vehicle they no longer use. Your old car could be the key to new opportunities for those in need."Join us in driving change this October with Cartober. Your vehicle donation can help fund programs that restore lives, strengthen families, and provide essential support to vulnerable individuals in communities across the country.About The Salvation Army:The Salvation Army is committed to helping families and communities, one life at a time! Our 6-month, faith-based, work therapy program has helped those struggling with a variety of social, emotional, and spiritual issues, including problems relating to substance abuse. It is provided on a charitable basis, generally at no cost, with no insurance required. These programs offer assistance to those who have lost their ability to cope with their problems and provide for themselves.About CARS:Charitable Adult Rides and Services (CARS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners with thousands of other nonprofits and public media stations across the country to facilitate vehicle donations. These efforts raise millions of dollars annually, supporting a myriad of causes and creating a profound impact in communities nationwide.

Emily Quiroz

The Salvation Army ARC Command Western Territory

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The Salvation Army Celebrates "Cartober" this October to Promote Vehicle Donations News Provided By The Salvation Army ARCC October 16, 2026, 18:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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