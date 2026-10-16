Congress Appoints AICC Observers For 'Vote Bachao Desh Bachao' Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed a large number of party observers to oversee the "Vote Bachao – Desh Bachao" campaign across clusters of districts.

The appointments have been approved by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and will come into effect immediately.

The announcement was made through a press statement issued by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.

The statement said that the Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of these observers, who will be deputed to monitor and supervise the campaign in different parts of the country.

A comprehensive list of 208 leaders has been issued for this purpose.

Among those appointed are Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Avinash Pande, Balasahab Thorat, N Raghuveera Reddy, Jagdish Thakor, Kamleshwar Patel, Nabam Tuki, K Suresh, Rajiv Shukla, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Phulo Devi Netam, Chandrakant Handore, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Pallam Raju, G Rudra Raju, Yashomati Thakur, Arif Naseem Khan, Sudeep Roy Burman, Amee Yajnik, CP Joshi, Prithviraj Chavan, HK Patil, RC Kuntia, Raghu Sharma, Vivek Bansal, Krishna Tirath, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Nana Patole, Ajoy Kumar, Kuldeep Rathore and several others.

The list also includes leaders such as Arun Yadav, Ashok Tanwar, Bharatsinh Solanki, Paresh Dhanani, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Saleng Sangma, Mallu Ravi, Rekibuddin Ahmed, and many more from different states.

The "Vote Bachao – Desh Bachao" campaign is being intensified by the Congress, and the newly appointed observers will play a key role in coordinating and overseeing its implementation at the district level.

The move is aimed at strengthening the party's organisational outreach and ensuring effective monitoring of the campaign activities across the country.

Party sources said the observers will work closely with state units to streamline the campaign's message, boost booth-level mobilisation and address organisational gaps.

The large-scale deployment reflects the Congress' push to energise its cadre and expand its reach ahead of key political battles.