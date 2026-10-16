The Dollar Retreats. Gold Fights Back. What Changed Overnight?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including mining and precious metals stocks, features a US dollar and gold market analysis article from Anna Radomska.

Well, yesterday's market winners aren't looking quite so comfortable today.

After an impressive advance through major technical resistance, the U.S. dollar has turned lower and is now testing an important support area.

Meanwhile, gold buyers have staged a recovery after yesterday's bearish breakdown, attempting to reclaim levels that sellers had managed to break.

A turnaround in both markets?

Possibly. But there's a catch.

Neither side has done enough to declare a decisive victory.

The dollar still has important support levels to defend, while gold buyers are facing resistance barriers that have repeatedly stopped their advances.

So, is today's price action the beginning of a bigger change or simply another round of testing the market's technical boundaries?

Let's look at the evidence.

AdvertisementU.S. Dollar (DX.F) - Yesterday's Breakthrough, Today's Reality Check

Well, the dollar bulls certainly gave us something to talk about yesterday.

Their impressive rally pushed the greenback above several important technical barriers, including the upper boundary of the wedge and the combination of the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracements visible on the weekly chart.

That was a meaningful achievement.

But here's the problem.

Buyers couldn't hold their ground.

Despite yesterday's strong advance, the dollar didn't reach the potential resistance area at 102.87-102.96 that we highlighted in our previous Lab. Instead, sellers stepped in earlier and today's price action has brought another setback for the bulls.

The Bears Strike Back

The dollar has retreated below the important resistance barriers it briefly overcame yesterday. On the weekly chart, that means the attempted bullish breakout has failed to hold so far, but because the week isn't over, we're not treating this as a confirmed weekly invalidation just yet.

There's another important detail.

Despite yesterday's impressive rally, buyers failed to confirm the closure of Tuesday's bearish gap at 102.33-102.37 on a daily closing basis. And now, the daily indicators have generated sell signals, adding another technical argument to the ongoing correction.

So, have the bears finally regained control?

Not so fast.

Buyers Still Have Two Important Support Areas

Today's decline has already brought the dollar into the bullish gap at 101.60-101.70, created on October 7 and just below it lies another crucial support zone: the June and July highs at 101.49-101.57.

Remember these levels?

We've repeatedly emphasized their importance to the broader technical outlook, and they remain just as relevant today. In our opinion, as long as buyers manage to defend these support areas, another attempt to challenge the recently broken resistance barriers remains a possibility.

A successful recovery could bring the 102.36-102.49 resistance zone back into focus and only if buyers manage to reclaim that area would another advance toward the previously discussed 102.87-102.96 region become more compelling.

What Would Strengthen the Bearish Case?

A confirmed daily closure of the bullish gap, followed by a break below the 101.49-101.57 support zone, would be a considerably more serious warning. Such a development would undermine the technical foundation supporting another bullish attempt and strengthen the case for further weakness.

For now, however, sellers haven't achieved that.

Daily Takeaway

Bearish development: the dollar has retreated below the weekly resistance barriers it briefly overcame, while daily indicators have generated sell signals. First important support: the October 7 bullish gap at 101.60-101.70. Critical structural support: the June and July highs at 101.49-101.57. Bullish alternative: a successful defense of these support areas could allow another attempt to overcome 102.36-102.49.

Bottom line: yesterday, buyers demonstrated that they could push through resistance. Today, sellers have shown that they can force them back, but the bigger question is whether the bulls can defend support and prepare another attempt. Breaking through resistance is one thing. Staying above it is another. And defending support after a failed breakout may be the next important test.

Gold (GC.F) - The Bulls Are Back. But They've Got Something to Prove.

Well, gold buyers have decided they aren't ready to surrender just yet and after yesterday's session, that's quite an interesting development.

Remember what happened?

Gold closed below the previously broken upper boundary of the red falling wedge, confirming the invalidation of the earlier bullish breakout. Sellers also pushed the price below the lower boundary of the orange consolidation at 4156. That brought our bearish scenario into focus, including the potential minimum downside objective around 4080, based on the height of the consolidation at 4156-4233.

But the bears didn't get that far.

And here's where the story gets interesting.

The Weekly Gap Attracts Buyers

Yesterday, gold briefly moved below the lower boundary of the important weekly bullish gap at 4098-4135. However, the decline stopped at 4095, before reaching the previous low at 4091.

And buyers responded.

Under our weekly closing-confirmation approach, this brief move below the gap hasn't confirmed its closure on the weekly chart. The support area remains an important part of the technical picture but there's another detail worth highlighting.

A New Bullish Gap Inside the Weekly Support Area

Today's Asian session began with a bullish gap at 4107-4125 and notice where that gap is located... right inside the broader weekly bullish gap at 4098-4135.

That's a particularly interesting combination.

It shows that buyers have started pushing back in precisely the area we identified yesterday as crucial for the weekly outlook and they didn't stop there.

Today's recovery has carried gold back above the previously broken upper boundary of the red falling wedge. Buyers have also pushed the price back above 4156, attempting to invalidate yesterday's breakdown below the orange consolidation.

That's encouraging, but we still need to distinguish between an intraday recovery and a confirmed daily reversal of the breakdown.

A daily close back above 4156 would strengthen the case that yesterday's move below the consolidation has failed.

The Real Test Is Still Ahead

Now comes the part where we need to be careful.

Just because buyers have recovered lost ground doesn't mean they're ready to launch another powerful rally.

Why?

Take a look at the 4240-4250 resistance area.

Gold bulls have already challenged this region three times and every time, sellers have pushed them back, leaving extended upper shadows on the daily candles. That's a warning we shouldn't ignore. The upper boundary of the orange consolidation at 4233 adds another obstacle immediately below this resistance zone.

So, even if buyers successfully invalidate yesterday's bearish breakdown, their next challenge will be considerably more demanding.

A sustained move above 4240-4250 would provide a much stronger argument that buyers are ready to regain control.

Until then, another rejection remains possible and if gold slips back below 4156, the bearish scenario we've been tracking could quickly return to the spotlight.

Daily Takeaway

Bullish development: buyers have defended the area of the weekly gap at 4098-4135 and returned above the previously broken falling wedge. Additional positive signal: today's bullish gap at 4107-4125 lies inside the weekly support area. Key short-term confirmation: a daily close above 4156 would strengthen the invalidation of yesterday's breakdown from the orange consolidation. Major resistance: 4233, followed by the repeatedly defended 4240-4250 area. Bearish alternative: renewed weakness below 4156 would bring the earlier downside scenario back into focus.

Bottom line: the bulls have delivered an encouraging recovery, but the repeated failures around 4240-4250 remain an important warning. The bulls have shown they can defend support. Now they need to prove they can overcome resistance.

And What About the Rest of the Metals Market?

Gold isn't the only metal attempting a recovery today.

Silver has bounced but remains below important broken trendlines. Platinum and palladium are trying to invalidate yesterday's bearish breakdowns, while copper sellers have received another technical advantage from a fresh bearish gap.

And here's what makes the broader picture particularly interesting: not every rebound carries the same weight, and not every bearish signal has received confirmation.

In today's Anna's Trading Lab Premium, we examine these developments across all six markets, including the key support and resistance levels, potential targets, and technical conditions that could change our outlook. I invite you tosign up for the free trial today. And if you'd like more of our market insights delivered to your inbox, you're also welcome to join ourfree gold mailing list, sign up now.

Final Thought - The First Move Isn't the Whole Story

Yesterday, the dollar bulls looked strong and gold sellers appeared to have the advantage.

Today, both markets are challenging those impressions.

But there's an important difference between a market attempting to reverse direction and actually confirming that reversal. The dollar still needs to defend its support. Gold still needs to overcome resistance.

Until those battles are resolved, both bullish and bearish possibilities deserve our attention. The first move gets our attention. What happens next earns our conviction.

Anna