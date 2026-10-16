China Plus AI Data Center News Makes Zenta Group (Nasdaq: ZTG) Land On Nasdaq Top Gainer List

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks, issues a news and trading alert for Zenta Group Company Limited (Nasdaq: ZTG), a Macau-based professional services provider which has recently re-aligned its business focus toward AI and data solutions.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainer list on news of an acquisition to deepen its AI position. The stock is currently trading at 0.7828 +0.1698 (+27.67%) on volume of over 151 Million shares driven by retail investors and day trading, The stock has a morning high of $1.10.

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Zenta today announces that its subsidiary, ZentoAI Intelligent Technology Company Limited ("ZentoAI"), has executed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") to acquire a controlling stake in a privately held digital technology service provider in mainland China (the "Target").

The Target is a profitable digital technology service provider anchored in "AI + Big Data". Its technical framework incorporates advanced capabilities in privacy-computing, large-language-model ("LLM") applications and machine-learning algorithms. By combining privacy-computing technologies with machine-learning capabilities, the Target has built a robust data-model ecosystem interconnected via nodes and application-programming interfaces ("APIs"). The Target's core value proposition lies in delivering intelligent-decision-making-related services. The Target's client base comprises large corporations as well as small-and-medium-sized companies.

Pursuant to the MOU, ZentoAI holds the right to acquire a controlling stake in the Target. Transaction consideration may consist of cash and/or newly-issued equity securities of the Company. All definitive commercial terms of the proposed transaction will be further negotiated and documented in mutually-acceptable definitive transaction agreements. Notwithstanding certain binding provisions under the MOU (including confidentiality and governing-law provisions), the MOU does not legally oblige either party to consummate the acquisition. Completion of the contemplated transaction remains subject to satisfactory due-diligence reviews, negotiation and execution of definitive transaction documentation, requisite board approvals and other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that the proposed acquisition will be completed.

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