European Defense Stocks On The Move With Global Tensions

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Hensoldt AG (HAG ) is leading the sector trading at 87.68 +4.76 (+5.74%) at the close.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM ) is trading at 1,092.00 +66.00 (+6.43%)

Thales S.A. (HO ) closed at 234.10 +6.40 (+2.81%)

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On October 12th METLEN, a global industrial and energy company, Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), and Thales Hellas today announced the signing of a collaboration agreement to jointly prepare for potential opportunities in the frame of the future Greek defence telecommunications space program.

The cooperation agreement brings together the complementary capabilities of the three companies to support Greece's ambition to enhance its sovereignty, security and strategic autonomy in the space domain, while maximizing contribution from the national industrial ecosystem through technology transfer and skills development, supporting the development of high-value industrial and technological space capabilities in Greece.

Under the agreement, the partners will establish a framework to assess how their respective expertise and industrial assets could contribute to a future end-to-end defence telecommunications space system. Amongst other elements that METLEN will bring to the consortium through its M Technologies, the agreement also envisages the potential use of METLEN's gallium production capabilities in relevant supply chains for future Thales Alenia Space-built satellites delivered globally. This would complement Thales Alenia Space's expertise in secure telecommunications satellites and associated ground infrastructure.

The satellite solution proposed by Thales Alenia Space would rely on a telecommunications platform, recognized at international scale for its reliability, robustness and time-to-market efficiency. Leveraging flight-proven and resilient technologies, such a system could provide Greece with secure, sovereign and jam-resistant communications capabilities, helping strengthen national security and space autonomy.

Defense stocks gained today, led by European names, as investors reacted to heightened tensions around Ukraine and growing doubts over the durability of U.S. support. European leaders met in Brussels to reaffirm backing for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy even as President Trump, with midterm elections approaching, criticized Kyiv's strikes on Russian

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