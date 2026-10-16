Friday's Market Verdict: The Dollar's Last Defense And Gold's Next Big Test

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including mining and precious metals stocks, features a US dollar and gold market analysis article from Anna Radomska.

What happens when yesterday's winners start losing ground and yesterday's losers suddenly fight back?

That's the question hanging over Friday's markets.

The U.S. dollar is under pressure again, with sellers threatening to turn an impressive bullish breakout into a failed one. Gold, meanwhile, has managed to undo an earlier bearish breakdown and is trying to build on that recovery.

But neither market has settled the argument.

For the dollar, the crucial question is whether buyers can defend support before the daily and weekly candles close. For gold, it's whether an encouraging recovery can develop into something more convincing when the next major resistance area comes into view.

Two markets. Two different technical battles. One important Friday.

Let's take a closer look.

AdvertisementU.S. Dollar (DX.F) - A Friday Reckoning

Wednesday's impressive rally above the upper boundary of the weekly rising wedge now looks much less convincing. Sellers forced the dollar back beneath that line, and Friday's close could confirm the invalidation of the earlier weekly breakout.

Meanwhile, the bulls have been defending the October 7 bullish gap at 101.60-101.70. But today's low at 101.39 tells us just how aggressive sellers have become: they temporarily pushed through both the gap and the nearby June-July highs at 101.49-101.57. Buyers have since fought back toward 101.60, so a daily breakdown is not confirmed.

Two closes, two crucial tests. A daily close below 101.49, confirming the loss of the gap and the earlier breakout above those highs, combined with a weekly close below the wedge, would give bears a much stronger case. Daily sell signals reinforce that risk. The first potential downside objective would be around 101.10, where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement meets the approximate minimum move projected from the orange consolidation.

If support holds instead, buyers retain a chance to revisit 102.36-102.49.

Daily Takeaway

Critical support: bullish gap at 101.60-101.70 and June-July highs at 101.49-101.57. Bearish confirmation: a daily close below structural support, combined with a weekly close below the rising wedge's upper boundary, would strengthen the downside scenario toward 101.10. Bullish alternative: successful defense of support could open another attempt at 102.36-102.49.

Bottom line: the bears have breached the defenses intraday. Now they need to make that victory stick at the close.

Gold (GC.F) - Recovery Confirmed, Resistance Unconvinced

Gold bulls have achieved something the dollar bulls are still struggling to do: they've confirmed the invalidation of a bearish breakdown. Thursday's daily close put gold back above 4156, the lower boundary of the orange consolidation, and above the upper line of the red falling wedge.

Friday brought another bullish gap at 4170-4191.95. Today's dip to 4168 has already briefly undercut its lower boundary intraday, but it hasn't confirmed a daily gap closure. The recovery is encouraging, especially alongside improving daily indicator signals.

On the weekly chart, the larger bullish gap at 4098-4135 is also resisting the bears. After this week's brief move to 4095, gold has recovered; a weekly close above the gap would leave its closure unconfirmed.

Yet the real test is overhead. The consolidation ceiling at 4233, followed by 4240-4250, has repeatedly attracted sellers. Until buyers overcome those obstacles, a convincing renewed advance remains a possibility, not a conclusion. Losing the fresh gap and then 4156 would revive concern about another bearish attempt.

Daily Takeaway

Bullish progress: confirmed invalidation of the breakdown below 4156 and recovery above the red falling wedge. Key support: new bullish gap at 4170-4191.95, followed by 4156. The weekly gap at 4098-4135 remains important. Major resistance: 4233 and 4240-4250. Overcoming these barriers would provide stronger evidence of bullish momentum.

Bottom line: gold has passed the recovery test. It hasn't passed the resistance test.

The Bigger Picture

The dollar and gold aren't the only markets facing important tests.

Silver is attempting to recover broken technical ground. Platinum and palladium have invalidated earlier bearish breakdowns, but the strength of their subsequent recoveries differs considerably. Copper, meanwhile, is caught between repeatedly defended Fibonacci support and a bearish gap that buyers still haven't managed to close.

These developments form a larger story about market momentum, technical confirmation, and the obstacles that stand between a promising move and a genuine change in direction.

Final Thought - Let the Market Finish Its Sentence

Markets can be persuasive before the closing bell.

A powerful rally can make a breakout look unstoppable. A sudden decline can make a breakdown seem inevitable. And a sharp recovery can tempt us to declare that the trend has changed.

But technical confirmation matters.

Today, the dollar must prove it can defend support, while gold still needs to show it can overcome resistance. Until then, both markets have unfinished business.

The market makes its move. The close tells us what that move was worth.

Anna