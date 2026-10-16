HKSH Cancer Centre Demonstrates Full Strength In Cancer Diagnosis And Treatment At World Cancer Congress 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2026 – HKSH Cancer Centre, a member of HKSH Medical Group (HKSH), was invited to take part in the World Cancer Congress 2026 held from 24 to 26 September, one of the world's most influential conferences on cancer control. The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and the Hong Kong Anti-Cancer Society (HKACS) co-hosted the Congress, which was held for the first time in Hong Kong, bringing together delegates from over 120 regions and countries for global exchange. HKSH took part under the theme“Beat Cancer, Fight Smarter” and presented its clinical experience, research, and technology innovations in the fight against cancer. Building on this momentum, and in support of the national Healthy China strategy, HKSH will co-host the 6th China Particle Radiotherapy Conference with the Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center from 16 to 18 October 2026. International experts will speak at the Conference and share their experience with peers from the Mainland. These events reflect HKSH's commitment to advancing clinical and research together and to leading the development of precision medicine.
Mr. Wyman LI, Governor of The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, said,“HKSH Cancer Centre has always been at the forefront of advanced cancer management. We pioneer precision medicine, by bringing in state-of-the-art medical technologies and equipment, combined with cutting-edge scientific research, global academic exchange and the cultivation of medical professionals, to shape the future of cancer care. We believe that clinical practice inspires research while research advances healthcare, driving us to enhance diagnosis and treatment services for cancer patients. HKSH has notched up numerous achievements that lead the way in Hong Kong and Asia, casting an impact in cancer management.”
Dr. Walton LI, Chairman of The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, Chief Executive Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Medical Superintendent of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, remarked,“HKSH is honoured to participate in the World Cancer Congress 2026 held in Hong Kong for the first time. This is not only an affirmation of the academic standing of Hong Kong's medical community, but also a valuable opportunity for Hong Kong to connect with international leading experts and facilitate cross-regional anti-cancer collaboration, translating advanced technologies into tangible clinical outcomes. HKSH Cancer Centre is equipped with state-of-the-art and comprehensive facilities for diagnosing and treating cancer as well as multi-disciplinary teams that provide one-stop, personalised cancer management services. HKSH Cancer Centre is committed to becoming one of the world's leading cancer management hubs.”
HKSH Cancer Centre in Pursuit of Ultra Precision and Clinical Excellence
To address the complex challenges of disease management, HKSH Cancer Centre drives ultra-precision, monitoring the genetic profile and the diseases using state-of-the-art technologies. We offer one-stop care from early screening and accurate diagnosis to a wide range of advanced treatments and full patient support. The key to effective disease management lies in the seamless integration and precise coordination between various specialties. Imaging diagnosis, molecular pathology, nuclear medicine, surgery, radiotherapy, immunotherapy and new drugs are combined according to each patient's condition to deliver precise treatment and attentive care.
At the World Cancer Congress, HKSH Cancer Centre presented a cross-disciplinary session under the theme of“Beat Cancer, Fight Smarter”, leveraging its strong clinical and research support. The session was titled“Advances in Diagnostics: Guiding Modern Cancer Therapeutics”, covering the evolution of real-time response-adaptive radiotherapy (cancer treatment), new integrated model of cancer diagnosis and treatment (nuclear medicine), and comprehensive cancer genomic testing-guided precision treatment (molecular pathology). The guest speakers from HKSH shared clinical experience and research findings with leading oncology experts and scholars from around the world.
In the session“Clinical Applications of Photon-Counting CT and MR-Guided Radiotherapy in Oncology”, Dr. Amy CHANG, Co-Director of HKSH Proton Therapy Centre and Specialist in Clinical Oncology, HKSH Medical Group, said“PCCT-Sim provides higher resolution, which helps reduce uncertainty in proton therapy and protect vital tissues. Real-time magnetic-resonance (MR) guidance can narrow the radiotherapy target to the exact tumour area. This lets us safely give higher doses to the tumour and makes a hypofractionated approach possible.” HKSH Cancer Centre has used this approach for suitable patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.
Dr. Garrett HO, Head of Department of Nuclear Medicine and Positron Emission Tomography and Specialist in Nuclear Medicine, HKSH Medical Group, gave a talk titled“The Theranostic Landscape of PET/CT Advances: From Benchtop Science to Practical Clinical Utility”. He reviewed the history of PET imaging and its major advances in cancer care, where HKSH opened Asia's first PET Centre in 1999, now producing more than 30 PET tracers and radiopharmaceuticals and becoming one of the few centres in the region with full nuclear medicine service. Dr. HO said,“The Total-body PET/CT recently introduced in Hong Kong shortens whole-body scan time from 20 minutes to about 5 minutes and lowers the radiation dose for patients. Together with tracer technology, it helps us detect cancer cells more clearly and more efficiently, from early to advanced stages.”
In 2011, HKSH became the first private healthcare institution in Hong Kong to introduce next-generation sequencing (NGS). Currently, HKSH is the only private medical institution in Hong Kong that offers in-house comprehensive cancer genomic testing. Dr. Edmond MA, Director of Clinical Pathology & Molecular Pathology Division and Specialist in Haematology, HKSH Medical Group, spoke on“Molecular Diagnostic Pathology at the Frontier of Precision Oncology”, said“Compared with sending samples out, in-house comprehensive genomic profiling services enable the entire process, from tissue sampling and laboratory testing to final analysis, to be conducted in-house which allows us to provide timely, in-depth genetic analysis sooner for patients with advanced stages or complex conditions. It also helps us track how well treatment is working and spot drug resistance.”
Dr. Raymond LIANG, Director of HKSH Comprehensive Oncology Centre and Specialist in Haematology & Haematological Oncology, HKSH Medical Group, who chaired the session, said in his closing remarks,“In the era of precision medicine, clinicians, researchers, and technology experts work together to make the best use of research-driven technologies. At HKSH Cancer Centre, our ultimate goal is to benefit patients, by offering personalised care that brings both effective treatment outcomes and a good quality of life even in complex and advanced disease.”.
Please click here to watch the video of HKSH Cancer Centre.
Mr. Wyman LI, Governor of The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, said,“HKSH Cancer Centre has always been at the forefront of advanced cancer management. We pioneer precision medicine, by bringing in state-of-the-art medical technologies and equipment, combined with cutting-edge scientific research, global academic exchange and the cultivation of medical professionals, to shape the future of cancer care. We believe that clinical practice inspires research while research advances healthcare, driving us to enhance diagnosis and treatment services for cancer patients. HKSH has notched up numerous achievements that lead the way in Hong Kong and Asia, casting an impact in cancer management.”
Dr. Walton LI, Chairman of The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, Chief Executive Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Medical Superintendent of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, remarked,“HKSH is honoured to participate in the World Cancer Congress 2026 held in Hong Kong for the first time. This is not only an affirmation of the academic standing of Hong Kong's medical community, but also a valuable opportunity for Hong Kong to connect with international leading experts and facilitate cross-regional anti-cancer collaboration, translating advanced technologies into tangible clinical outcomes. HKSH Cancer Centre is equipped with state-of-the-art and comprehensive facilities for diagnosing and treating cancer as well as multi-disciplinary teams that provide one-stop, personalised cancer management services. HKSH Cancer Centre is committed to becoming one of the world's leading cancer management hubs.”
HKSH Cancer Centre in Pursuit of Ultra Precision and Clinical Excellence
To address the complex challenges of disease management, HKSH Cancer Centre drives ultra-precision, monitoring the genetic profile and the diseases using state-of-the-art technologies. We offer one-stop care from early screening and accurate diagnosis to a wide range of advanced treatments and full patient support. The key to effective disease management lies in the seamless integration and precise coordination between various specialties. Imaging diagnosis, molecular pathology, nuclear medicine, surgery, radiotherapy, immunotherapy and new drugs are combined according to each patient's condition to deliver precise treatment and attentive care.
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Accurate Diagnosis for Timely Action: HKSH Cancer Centre offers comprehensive cancer genomic testing, backed by leading molecular pathology testing, to fully understand the genetic characteristics of tumours. HKSH also introduced Hong Kong's first total-body PET/CT system and Asia's first Photon-Counting CT Simulator system (PCCT-Sim). These systems show the full extent of tumours, which supports early diagnosis and precise genetic analysis, so that patients can be matched with the most suitable treatment plans.
Advanced Therapies that Keep Improving:HKSH is in the constant pursuit of treatment excellence. Since introducing the first proton therapy system in the Greater Bay Area in 2023, HKSH has accumulated extensive experience by performing over 1,000 proton therapy cases. To continuously improve the precision of proton therapy, the team actively explores more cost-effective“hypofractionation” treatment approach. Recently, the team has further integrated PCCT-Sim for pre-treatment planning, enabling higher doses of radiation to more precisely target tumours. This enhances treatment efficacy while significantly reducing the number of treatment sessions, minimising side effects and benefitting more patients.
Medical Research and Training:HKSH Clinical Trials Centre was established in 2017, while HKSH Comprehensive Oncology Centre was accredited by the National Medical Products Administration in 2019, making HKSH the only private medical institution in Hong Kong to receive this qualification the establishment of HKSH Institute for Innovation & Professional Development, HKSH is committed to advancing medical education, while also shouldering the important task of national proton therapy talent training. It collaborated with the National Cancer Center last year to launch a joint training and ten-month specialised programme, helping to elevate the overall standard of proton therapy in the region and bringing patients more precise and cost-effective disease management services.
At the World Cancer Congress, HKSH Cancer Centre presented a cross-disciplinary session under the theme of“Beat Cancer, Fight Smarter”, leveraging its strong clinical and research support. The session was titled“Advances in Diagnostics: Guiding Modern Cancer Therapeutics”, covering the evolution of real-time response-adaptive radiotherapy (cancer treatment), new integrated model of cancer diagnosis and treatment (nuclear medicine), and comprehensive cancer genomic testing-guided precision treatment (molecular pathology). The guest speakers from HKSH shared clinical experience and research findings with leading oncology experts and scholars from around the world.
In the session“Clinical Applications of Photon-Counting CT and MR-Guided Radiotherapy in Oncology”, Dr. Amy CHANG, Co-Director of HKSH Proton Therapy Centre and Specialist in Clinical Oncology, HKSH Medical Group, said“PCCT-Sim provides higher resolution, which helps reduce uncertainty in proton therapy and protect vital tissues. Real-time magnetic-resonance (MR) guidance can narrow the radiotherapy target to the exact tumour area. This lets us safely give higher doses to the tumour and makes a hypofractionated approach possible.” HKSH Cancer Centre has used this approach for suitable patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.
Dr. Garrett HO, Head of Department of Nuclear Medicine and Positron Emission Tomography and Specialist in Nuclear Medicine, HKSH Medical Group, gave a talk titled“The Theranostic Landscape of PET/CT Advances: From Benchtop Science to Practical Clinical Utility”. He reviewed the history of PET imaging and its major advances in cancer care, where HKSH opened Asia's first PET Centre in 1999, now producing more than 30 PET tracers and radiopharmaceuticals and becoming one of the few centres in the region with full nuclear medicine service. Dr. HO said,“The Total-body PET/CT recently introduced in Hong Kong shortens whole-body scan time from 20 minutes to about 5 minutes and lowers the radiation dose for patients. Together with tracer technology, it helps us detect cancer cells more clearly and more efficiently, from early to advanced stages.”
In 2011, HKSH became the first private healthcare institution in Hong Kong to introduce next-generation sequencing (NGS). Currently, HKSH is the only private medical institution in Hong Kong that offers in-house comprehensive cancer genomic testing. Dr. Edmond MA, Director of Clinical Pathology & Molecular Pathology Division and Specialist in Haematology, HKSH Medical Group, spoke on“Molecular Diagnostic Pathology at the Frontier of Precision Oncology”, said“Compared with sending samples out, in-house comprehensive genomic profiling services enable the entire process, from tissue sampling and laboratory testing to final analysis, to be conducted in-house which allows us to provide timely, in-depth genetic analysis sooner for patients with advanced stages or complex conditions. It also helps us track how well treatment is working and spot drug resistance.”
Dr. Raymond LIANG, Director of HKSH Comprehensive Oncology Centre and Specialist in Haematology & Haematological Oncology, HKSH Medical Group, who chaired the session, said in his closing remarks,“In the era of precision medicine, clinicians, researchers, and technology experts work together to make the best use of research-driven technologies. At HKSH Cancer Centre, our ultimate goal is to benefit patients, by offering personalised care that brings both effective treatment outcomes and a good quality of life even in complex and advanced disease.”.
Please click here to watch the video of HKSH Cancer Centre.
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