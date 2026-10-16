Miss Universe Hong Kong Winner Jen Zhou - On The Road To Puerto Rico
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2026 – With less than six weeks to go until the 75th Miss Universe World Final, this diamond anniversary celebration - widely regarded as the“Olympics of beauty pageants” - will take place on 24 November at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico (U.S.), where delegates from over 120 countries and regions will compete on the same stage. Representing Hong Kong is Jen Zhou (@jen), who is currently in Hong Kong for her final stage of intensive preparation.
A Global Event in Countdown
Preparation for the 75th Miss Universe competition is now in full swing. According to the organiser, the event will comprise three main activities: the National Costume Show on 21 November, the Preliminary Competition (swimsuit and evening gown segments) on 22 November, and the Final Competition and Coronation on 24 November.
Earlier this month, delegates from 17 countries arrived first in Puerto Rico (U.S), embarking on a four-day cultural immersion trip. The Puerto Rico Tourism Company estimates that the event will attract approximately 65,000 visitors, including 350 to 400 international media journalists.
Jen Zhou (@jen) Representing Hong Kong: The Final Sprint
Jen Zhou's preparation schedule is demanding. Having just concluded the Miss Universe Hong Kong 2026 pageant, she has immediately turned her attention to charity work, contributing her efforts to help Hong Kong's underprivileged communities.
Costume and styling preparation has taken up considerable time. The Miss Universe competition has strict requirements for contestant attire, covering national costume, evening gown, swimwear, and various official event outfits. The Miss Universe Hong Kong team and Jen Zhou (@jen) are working with designers and brands to ensure each segment presents a look that combines Hong Kong characteristics with international aesthetics.
Stage training and interview preparation are also daily essentials, requiring repeated rehearsal. Jen Zhou (@jen) already has pageant experience - at 17, she entered the Miss Asia pageant and reached the final; in 2023, she competed in Miss Hong Kong and again reached the final. Now, after three years away from the pageant stage, she returned and finally won the crown. She hopes to maintain her best form.
A Journey That Began Long Ago
For Jen Zhou (@jen), the road to Puerto Rico did not begin at the moment she was crowned. Her background itself has laid the groundwork for this international journey. Raised in Hong Kong with experience of living in the United States, she speaks both English and Chinese. Her fluent English and educational background - the USC School of Cinematic Arts and Marshall School of Business, and a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University - have given her the communication skills and depth of thinking needed when facing media and judges. Her three years of experience in investment banking have cultivated a professionalism that maintains precision and discipline under pressure.
Together, these experiences form Jen Zhou's three-dimensional image as a“modern Hong Kong woman.” She does not attempt to portray herself as a one-dimensional pageant contestant, but rather to present a contemporary woman who has achieved in multiple fields.
Looking Ahead: More Than a Competition
As November approaches, Jen Zhou (@jen) will depart in early November for Puerto Rico, joining delegates from 120 countries and regions to participate in official activities, filming, and rehearsals. Before the official competition, she will also have the opportunity to take part in cultural exchange and community activities organised by the pageant.
For Hong Kong, which has been absent from this top-tier global pageant for many years, Jen Zhou's participation carries significance beyond personal honour. On a platform that draws the world's attention, she represents not only her own elegance and beauty, but also the image, culture, and spirit of a city. Hong Kong's story - its resilience, its diversity, its unique position between East and West - will be conveyed to audiences around the world through her words, her style, and her expression.
With less than six weeks until the Final, every day Jen Zhou (@jen) spends in Hong Kong is a day of building strength for that stage.
A Global Event in Countdown
Preparation for the 75th Miss Universe competition is now in full swing. According to the organiser, the event will comprise three main activities: the National Costume Show on 21 November, the Preliminary Competition (swimsuit and evening gown segments) on 22 November, and the Final Competition and Coronation on 24 November.
Earlier this month, delegates from 17 countries arrived first in Puerto Rico (U.S), embarking on a four-day cultural immersion trip. The Puerto Rico Tourism Company estimates that the event will attract approximately 65,000 visitors, including 350 to 400 international media journalists.
Jen Zhou (@jen) Representing Hong Kong: The Final Sprint
Jen Zhou's preparation schedule is demanding. Having just concluded the Miss Universe Hong Kong 2026 pageant, she has immediately turned her attention to charity work, contributing her efforts to help Hong Kong's underprivileged communities.
Costume and styling preparation has taken up considerable time. The Miss Universe competition has strict requirements for contestant attire, covering national costume, evening gown, swimwear, and various official event outfits. The Miss Universe Hong Kong team and Jen Zhou (@jen) are working with designers and brands to ensure each segment presents a look that combines Hong Kong characteristics with international aesthetics.
Stage training and interview preparation are also daily essentials, requiring repeated rehearsal. Jen Zhou (@jen) already has pageant experience - at 17, she entered the Miss Asia pageant and reached the final; in 2023, she competed in Miss Hong Kong and again reached the final. Now, after three years away from the pageant stage, she returned and finally won the crown. She hopes to maintain her best form.
A Journey That Began Long Ago
For Jen Zhou (@jen), the road to Puerto Rico did not begin at the moment she was crowned. Her background itself has laid the groundwork for this international journey. Raised in Hong Kong with experience of living in the United States, she speaks both English and Chinese. Her fluent English and educational background - the USC School of Cinematic Arts and Marshall School of Business, and a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University - have given her the communication skills and depth of thinking needed when facing media and judges. Her three years of experience in investment banking have cultivated a professionalism that maintains precision and discipline under pressure.
Together, these experiences form Jen Zhou's three-dimensional image as a“modern Hong Kong woman.” She does not attempt to portray herself as a one-dimensional pageant contestant, but rather to present a contemporary woman who has achieved in multiple fields.
Looking Ahead: More Than a Competition
As November approaches, Jen Zhou (@jen) will depart in early November for Puerto Rico, joining delegates from 120 countries and regions to participate in official activities, filming, and rehearsals. Before the official competition, she will also have the opportunity to take part in cultural exchange and community activities organised by the pageant.
For Hong Kong, which has been absent from this top-tier global pageant for many years, Jen Zhou's participation carries significance beyond personal honour. On a platform that draws the world's attention, she represents not only her own elegance and beauty, but also the image, culture, and spirit of a city. Hong Kong's story - its resilience, its diversity, its unique position between East and West - will be conveyed to audiences around the world through her words, her style, and her expression.
With less than six weeks until the Final, every day Jen Zhou (@jen) spends in Hong Kong is a day of building strength for that stage.
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