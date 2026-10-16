HKEIA Strengthens International Connections And Innovation Collaboration To Shape The Next Chapter Of Hong Kong's Future Industries
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2026 – The Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association (HKEIA) has introduced the inaugural“Future Industries Zone” at the 46th Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) this year, bringing together innovative technology enterprises, research institutions and international partners to foster connections across the global technology ecosystem. The zone hosts a series of activities over four days. Today's“Future Technology · Future Scenarios · Future Talent – Youth Scientists and Industry Application Scenario Matching Forum” welcomed Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, as the officiating guest, bringing Hong Kong's innovation and technology community together to exchange forward-looking insights. As a driving force behind the upgrading and long-term development of Hong Kong's electronics industry, the HKEIA continues to serve as an industry“super connector”, bringing international resources and opportunities to Hong Kong while helping enterprises in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area expand globally.
Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, delivered an address on the theme“Scenario-Driven, Talent-Connected: The Innovation Transfer Path from Lab to Future Industry”. The forum also featured keynote speeches and panel discussions covering the role of patient capital in supporting Hong Kong's future industries, future entrepreneurial opportunities and challenges for young scientists, the connections between research commercialisation, talent and capital, and a dialogue among young scientist-entrepreneurs. Experts and academics from different sectors gathered to share their insights.
Building an innovation bridge with CES® to connect talent and opportunities
Drawing on its solid foundation and extensive enterprise network, the HKEIA, which spearheaded the establishment of the Future Industries Zone, serves as a“super connector”, bringing together technology innovators, industry leaders, investors and global buyers, and helping enterprises in the region connect with global markets. The Future Industries Zone has partnered with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, the Hong Kong Productivity Council, the Hong Kong Federation of Innovative Technologies and Manufacturing Industries and Cyberport to curate five showcases highlighting future-industry applications: Future Microelectronics, Future Marine and Quantum Technologies, Future Manufacturing, Future Computing, and the Future Wellness and Living. The HKEIA has also spearheaded the introduction of CES AsiaTM Unveiled Hong Kong and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, owner and producer of CES®. Under the MoU, the two parties will focus on cooperation in areas including technology collaboration, scenario-matching opportunities, resource integration and market expansion, further expanding their collaborative opportunities in Asia.
CES AsiaTM Unveiled Hong Kong held at the“Future Industries Zone” aims to foster exchange and collaboration between Hong Kong startups and the international technology ecosystem. The event brought together Hong Kong-based startups that will exhibit at CES, showcasing various technologies and solutions, and featured keynote speeches, panel discussions on emerging technology trends, business networking sessions and a startup pitch competition. The winning start-up will receive a complimentary booth at CES 2027 Eureka Park, valued at more than HK$50,000, giving it a platform to connect with the international technology community and pursue cross-border growth opportunities.
Mr. Paul So, Chairman of the HKEIA, said:“We are honored to introduce CES AsiaTM Unveiled Hong Kong at the Autumn Electronics Fair this year and to host a startup pitch competition as part of CES AsiaTM Unveiled Hong Kong, providing promising startups with the opportunity to showcase their technologies to investors, business leaders and industry experts. As a world-class platform for innovation and consumer electronics, CES facilitates collaboration, innovation and knowledge exchange. We look forward to creating more opportunities for our members to connect with the CES community in the future, underlining Hong Kong's significant role as a global innovation springboard and helping the industry enter the international market with greater influence.”
Mr. Gary Shapiro, Executive Chair of the CTA, said:“Innovation is global, and CES is at its best when we bring together the people and companies shaping technology around the world. HKEIA brings deep connections across Hong Kong's technology ecosystem, while CTA brings the global CES network and perspective. Through this partnership, we can connect local and international innovators, support emerging companies in building global relationships, and open new opportunities for collaboration and international growth. We look forward to seeing the pitch competition winners at CES 2027.”
ExoTechHK Limited and EzyGreenPak were named co-winners of the startup pitch competition. ExoTechHK Limited is a pioneering wearable robotics company specialising in exoskeleton technology. Its mission is to reduce work-related injuries and improve overall well-being through enhancing mobility, strength, and endurance with cutting-edge exoskeletons. Its EXO-CORE lightweight exoskeleton is designed to reduce fatigue and physical strain, while helping lower the risk of occupational injuries among manual and frontline workers. EzyGreenPak develops sustainable packaging materials and smart packaging solutions. Its DissolveTechTM plant-based, water-soluble material is designed for consumer electronics packaging and dissolves in hot water without generating microplastics. It can also incorporate QR codes or NFC-enabled Digital Material Passports to support ESG traceability.
Alongside the CES AsiaTM Unveiled Hong Kong Startup Pitch Competition awards, the Hong Kong Electronics Industry Award is another annual highlight for Hong Kong's electronics sector. Jointly organised by the HKEIA and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the award encourages the industry to advance product design and technological innovation, while recognising outstanding exhibitors. This year, Lenovo received the Gold Award and the Grand Prix Award. The list of winners will be announced on the Association's website and publicised through the media and other promotional channels.
Showcasing future-industry innovations and connecting enterprises, technologies and real-world application
The Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) is currently taking place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. A key highlight of the fair, the Future Industries Zone is jointly organised by HKEIA and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), with the full support of the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB). Covering five future-industry sectors, the zone provides innovative companies with opportunities to showcase their capabilities and demonstrate how their technologies can be applied in real-world settings. More than 100 leading companies from across the industry are taking part, showcasing their latest technology innovations, including:
A diverse programme brings together innovation clusters and collaboration opportunities
Aligned with global innovation and technology trends and Hong Kong's policy direction, the Future Industries Zone has hosted a diverse programme across its five future-industry themes. Highlights include the announcement of the Tech Top 100 Award; the release of the“Future Energy Solutions in the AI Era” report; the“Rooted in Hong Kong. Connecting to the Future”: Enterprise Overseas Expansion and Financial Empowerment Summit; the Marine Milestones and Future Marine Technology Summit; and the Artificial Intelligence and Token Economy Forum. Through industry dialogues, business-matching sessions and networking activities, the zone brings the innovation and technology ecosystem together on one platform, creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, partnership-building and investment connections.
Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) – Future Industries Zone
Date: 13 – 16 October 2026
Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, delivered an address on the theme“Scenario-Driven, Talent-Connected: The Innovation Transfer Path from Lab to Future Industry”. The forum also featured keynote speeches and panel discussions covering the role of patient capital in supporting Hong Kong's future industries, future entrepreneurial opportunities and challenges for young scientists, the connections between research commercialisation, talent and capital, and a dialogue among young scientist-entrepreneurs. Experts and academics from different sectors gathered to share their insights.
Building an innovation bridge with CES® to connect talent and opportunities
Drawing on its solid foundation and extensive enterprise network, the HKEIA, which spearheaded the establishment of the Future Industries Zone, serves as a“super connector”, bringing together technology innovators, industry leaders, investors and global buyers, and helping enterprises in the region connect with global markets. The Future Industries Zone has partnered with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, the Hong Kong Productivity Council, the Hong Kong Federation of Innovative Technologies and Manufacturing Industries and Cyberport to curate five showcases highlighting future-industry applications: Future Microelectronics, Future Marine and Quantum Technologies, Future Manufacturing, Future Computing, and the Future Wellness and Living. The HKEIA has also spearheaded the introduction of CES AsiaTM Unveiled Hong Kong and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, owner and producer of CES®. Under the MoU, the two parties will focus on cooperation in areas including technology collaboration, scenario-matching opportunities, resource integration and market expansion, further expanding their collaborative opportunities in Asia.
CES AsiaTM Unveiled Hong Kong held at the“Future Industries Zone” aims to foster exchange and collaboration between Hong Kong startups and the international technology ecosystem. The event brought together Hong Kong-based startups that will exhibit at CES, showcasing various technologies and solutions, and featured keynote speeches, panel discussions on emerging technology trends, business networking sessions and a startup pitch competition. The winning start-up will receive a complimentary booth at CES 2027 Eureka Park, valued at more than HK$50,000, giving it a platform to connect with the international technology community and pursue cross-border growth opportunities.
Mr. Paul So, Chairman of the HKEIA, said:“We are honored to introduce CES AsiaTM Unveiled Hong Kong at the Autumn Electronics Fair this year and to host a startup pitch competition as part of CES AsiaTM Unveiled Hong Kong, providing promising startups with the opportunity to showcase their technologies to investors, business leaders and industry experts. As a world-class platform for innovation and consumer electronics, CES facilitates collaboration, innovation and knowledge exchange. We look forward to creating more opportunities for our members to connect with the CES community in the future, underlining Hong Kong's significant role as a global innovation springboard and helping the industry enter the international market with greater influence.”
Mr. Gary Shapiro, Executive Chair of the CTA, said:“Innovation is global, and CES is at its best when we bring together the people and companies shaping technology around the world. HKEIA brings deep connections across Hong Kong's technology ecosystem, while CTA brings the global CES network and perspective. Through this partnership, we can connect local and international innovators, support emerging companies in building global relationships, and open new opportunities for collaboration and international growth. We look forward to seeing the pitch competition winners at CES 2027.”
ExoTechHK Limited and EzyGreenPak were named co-winners of the startup pitch competition. ExoTechHK Limited is a pioneering wearable robotics company specialising in exoskeleton technology. Its mission is to reduce work-related injuries and improve overall well-being through enhancing mobility, strength, and endurance with cutting-edge exoskeletons. Its EXO-CORE lightweight exoskeleton is designed to reduce fatigue and physical strain, while helping lower the risk of occupational injuries among manual and frontline workers. EzyGreenPak develops sustainable packaging materials and smart packaging solutions. Its DissolveTechTM plant-based, water-soluble material is designed for consumer electronics packaging and dissolves in hot water without generating microplastics. It can also incorporate QR codes or NFC-enabled Digital Material Passports to support ESG traceability.
Alongside the CES AsiaTM Unveiled Hong Kong Startup Pitch Competition awards, the Hong Kong Electronics Industry Award is another annual highlight for Hong Kong's electronics sector. Jointly organised by the HKEIA and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the award encourages the industry to advance product design and technological innovation, while recognising outstanding exhibitors. This year, Lenovo received the Gold Award and the Grand Prix Award. The list of winners will be announced on the Association's website and publicised through the media and other promotional channels.
Showcasing future-industry innovations and connecting enterprises, technologies and real-world application
The Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) is currently taking place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. A key highlight of the fair, the Future Industries Zone is jointly organised by HKEIA and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), with the full support of the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB). Covering five future-industry sectors, the zone provides innovative companies with opportunities to showcase their capabilities and demonstrate how their technologies can be applied in real-world settings. More than 100 leading companies from across the industry are taking part, showcasing their latest technology innovations, including:
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Artificial intelligence: Lenovo is showcasing a range of innovations, including its Lenovo xIQ Agent Platform, designed to simplify, accelerate, and operationalise AI across the enterprise. Extending Lenovo's Hybrid AI AdvantageTM, it covers AI agents, digital workspaces and hybrid cloud with shared governance and automation – empowering organisations to scale AI adoption, drive intelligent automation, and advance business transformation.
Advanced materials: Ka Shui Group is presenting two proprietary special magnesium alloy series: the KSFR flame-retardant modified magnesium alloy series and the HTCM high-thermal-conductivity modified magnesium alloy series. With flame-retardant, heat-dissipating and corrosion-resistant properties, these materials are designed for applications including new energy vehicles, the low-altitude economy and 3C consumer electronics.
Green energy: GP Energy Tech International Limited is showcasing its nickel-zinc (NiZn) batteries, designed specifically for AI applications. With a recycling rate of more than 90%, a compact footprint and non-combustible chemistry, the batteries offer an efficient, safe and reliable backup power solution for data-centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, intelligent transport systems and other critical infrastructure.
A diverse programme brings together innovation clusters and collaboration opportunities
Aligned with global innovation and technology trends and Hong Kong's policy direction, the Future Industries Zone has hosted a diverse programme across its five future-industry themes. Highlights include the announcement of the Tech Top 100 Award; the release of the“Future Energy Solutions in the AI Era” report; the“Rooted in Hong Kong. Connecting to the Future”: Enterprise Overseas Expansion and Financial Empowerment Summit; the Marine Milestones and Future Marine Technology Summit; and the Artificial Intelligence and Token Economy Forum. Through industry dialogues, business-matching sessions and networking activities, the zone brings the innovation and technology ecosystem together on one platform, creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, partnership-building and investment connections.
Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) – Future Industries Zone
Date: 13 – 16 October 2026
Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
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