Black Spade Bringing Squid Game: The Experience To Southeast Asia



Hong Kong/Jakarta, Oct 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Black Spade is pleased to announce its role alongside Kingsmen Xperience in bringing Netflix's Squid Game: The Experience to Indonesia with local operator SideQuest Worlds, part of PT Vista Adhya Paragon, bringing expertise in media and immersive entertainment. Opening on 16 October 2026 at Agora Mall in Jakarta's Thamrin Nine complex, home to Indonesia's tallest building, it is the first Squid Game: The Experience in Southeast Asia, bringing the acclaimed series to life through immersive environments and interactive challenges. Spanning more than 1,900 square metres, the Jakarta attraction features games inspired by the series, themed environments, photo zones and food and beverage offerings. Following editions in New York, Madrid, Seoul, London, Sydney and Tokyo, it brings the global entertainment experience to Indonesian audiences and visitors from across the region. Photo Caption:





From the left: Jonny Moran (Netflix), Corey Redmond (Kingsmen), project representative, Hardie Widarma (SideQuest Worlds), Andrew Chin (SideQuest Worlds), and Dennis Tam (President and CEO of Black Spade) About Black Spade Capital Limited Black Spade Capital Limited is an established family office that manages the private investments of Mr. Lawrence Ho. Headquartered in Hong Kong, its global portfolio consists of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments as it consistently seeks to add new projects and opportunities to its investment mix. Black Spade's investment strategy maximizes coverage of geographic regions and sectors whilst maintaining a portfolio of diversified asset classes, ranging from equity, fixed income, medical technology, leisure and culture, green energy, real estate to Pre-IPO investments. In August 2023, Black Spade Acquisition Co, a blank check company (SPAC) sponsored by Black Spade, completed a US$23 billion business combination with VinFast Auto Ltd. The second SPAC of Black Spade, Black Spade Acquisition II Co, completed a business combination with global media and entertainment powerhouse The Generation Essentials Group in about 9 months' time in June 2025. Its third SPAC, Black Spade Acquisition III Co in August 2026, announced the signing of a business combination agreement with Astrum Space Inc, a satellite communications company developing a wholesale satellite-to-device (“S2D”) broadcast and data-distribution network. Media Enquiries:

Strategic Financial Relations Limited Vicky Lee Tel: +852 2864 4834 Email: [email protected] Iris Au Yeung Tel: +852 2114 4913 Email: [email protected] Website:

