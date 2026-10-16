MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Casa Minerals Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, BC, Oct 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTCQB: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa" ) is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the second tranche, the Company issued an aggregate of 5,800,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $580,000 and 5,552,129 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of $388,649, for aggregate gross proceeds of $968,649.

Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share of the Company (a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.15 per common share until October 15, 2028.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.15 per common share until October 15, 2028.

All Flow-Through Shares, common shares and Warrants comprising the FT Units and Units, respectively, will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, expiring February 16, 2027, during which period any resale or other transfer will be restricted in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and development activities on the Company's projects BC, Canada.

The Company paid $41,173 in finders fees, which were paid in cash, and issued 361,757 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants" ) as part of the first tranche of the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share (a " Finder Share ") at an exercise price of $0.15 per Finder Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Finder's Warrant.

The completion of the private placement remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Following the closing of the second tranche, the Offering remains open and the Company may close additional tranches, subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory and TSXV approvals.

None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Contact Information Farshad Shirvani

Chief Executive Officer Phone: (604) 678-9587

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Offering, the planned drilling program, future closings of the Offering, receipt of TSXV approval, and the Company's exploration plans. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; and TSXV approval.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration or other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

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