MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Alkagesta Advances ESG Commitments Across Asian and European Markets Amid Record Trading Performance

SINGAPORE, Oct 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - As energy commodity markets grew more volatile and complex throughout 2026, Alkagesta has advanced a series of environmental, social, and governance commitments across its global trading platform - reflecting a conviction that responsible growth and commercial growth are not in tension, but are built on the same foundations.

ESG: Responsible Trading Across Asian and European Markets

Among the most distinctive of those commitments is the investment by Alkagesta in Clean Caspian, an environmental research start-up developing technologies to contain oil spills and separate oil from contaminated water in enclosed marine ecosystems. Alkagesta invested in the project in May 2026, recognising that as a trader of petroleum products, oil spill risk is one of the most material environmental exposures associated with its business.

In September 2026, the Clean Caspian team completed Phase I of its research, identifying two formulations for oil spill response - a two-stage approach combining a surface-localising reagent with a flocculant-coagulant to enable more efficient oil-water separation. Phase II will optimise both formulations, test them under different environmental conditions, and progress patent applications.

Across sustainable fuels, Alkagesta secured a five-year feedstock offtake agreement for Used Cooking Oil and a multi-year biofuel storage agreement at Pantank in Antwerp, bringing total storage capacity across Europe and Asia to 700,000 m3. Alkagesta holds ISCC EU and ISCC CORSIA certifications, underpinning the ability to trade and supply certified sustainable fuels across aviation and marine sectors.

The ESG Framework governing these commitments is publicly available on the Alkagesta website. In 2026, the company also received the EcoVadis Committed Badge - an independently assessed recognition of sustainability performance across environmental, social, ethical, and procurement dimensions. For Alkagesta, ESG is not a reporting exercise - it is a framework for managing the real risks that come with trading energy commodities across approximately 48 countries, and for building the long-term institutional relationships on which sustainable growth depends.

Those commitments are not separate from the commercial business - they are embedded in how it operates. Nowhere is that clearer than in Singapore, where Alkagesta has built a marine fuels hub from the ground up over the past year, combining rapid commercial growth with the risk management and compliance standards that define the company's approach across all markets.

Singapore: A Market Position Built from the Ground Up

Established under Alkagesta Asia Pte in July 2025, the Singapore hub reached monthly delivered volumes of approximately 250,000 metric tonnes - around 5% of Singapore's marine fuels market - within its first full year of operations. First-half 2026 revenue from the hub reached $1.01 billion, representing approximately 171% growth versus the full year 2025, with 1.65 million metric tonnes delivered - up 104% from 0.81 million metric tonnes across the full year 2025.

The performance was built on a deliberate infrastructure-first approach: securing storage capacity at Horizon Terminal, developing a distribution business in the short market, and assembling a team of trading, operations, and finance professionals capable of operating through one of the most complex periods in recent marine fuels market history. The hub navigated significant prompt availability constraints, elevated freight rates, and Persian Gulf supply friction throughout the year - emerging with a stronger commercial position and a deeper network of counterparty relationships.

These results form part of a record first half for Alkagesta globally. Group revenue reached $3.5 billion in the first half of 2026, with trading volumes rising 53% year on year to 4.9 million metric tonnes. Full-year 2026 group volumes are expected to exceed 10 million metric tonnes, building on a record 2025 financial year in which Alkagesta generated $4.7 billion in revenue.

Orkhan Rustamov, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alkagesta, commented: "These results reflect the progress we have made through a measured and disciplined approach to growth. Despite significant volatility across global commodities markets, our focus has remained on serving our clients reliably and building our business on strong, long-term relationships. We will continue to grow strategically, step by step, strengthening our presence in the markets where we operate and ensuring that our communication lines, capabilities and regional networks remain resilient."

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