Hong Kong Autumn Electronics Fair And Electronicasia Attract Over 61,000 Buyers For Sourcing, Business Opportunities



Hong Kong, Oct 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 46th Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), and the 29th electronicAsia, jointly organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia concluded successfully today. Over the four-day exhibition period, the two fairs attracted over 61,000 buyers from 141 countries and regions. Buyers from outside Hong Kong came mainly from the Chinese Mainland, India, Japan and the United States, among others, while buyer attendance from Kazakhstan, Brazil and other areas recorded encouraging growth, further reinforcing Hong Kong's role as an international trading hub and an important platform connecting global innovation and technology industries with international markets. This year's Electronics Fair focused on three highlighted themes: AI & Robotics, Smart Wellness and NEXTEntertainment, with related products showcased across various thematic zones. electronicAsia also featured dedicated zones presenting electronic components, display technologies, printed circuit boards, electronic manufacturing services, and testing and measuring equipment, creating a comprehensive one-stop sourcing marketplace for the electronics industry. Silas Chu, HKTDC Associate Executive Director, said: "This year's Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia achieved a fruitful outcome, bringing together exhibitors, buyers, investors and industry players from around the world. The fairs generated strong sourcing momentum and facilitated numerous business deals and partnerships. As the industry continues to transform and upgrade, the role of trade fairs is also evolving, extending beyond traditional product showcases and sourcing activities to become important platforms for fostering innovation, industry exchange and cross-sector collaboration, while reinforcing Hong Kong's strengths as an international trade centre. The newly introduced Future Industries Zone attracted strong interest from technology companies, investors and buyers, while the GoGlobal Connect Zone and its related activities were also well received, reflecting strong demand from Chinese Mainland enterprises seeking to expand overseas and leverage Hong Kong's professional services. This highlights our city's unique role as a bridge connecting industries with global markets." Mr Chu added: "As Hong Kong's October exhibition season continues, the HKTDC will organise a series of major exhibitions and conferences, including the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, and Eco Expo Asia later this month. These events will create more cross-industry collaboration opportunities while leveraging Hong Kong's unique advantage in connecting the Chinese Mainland with international markets. They also align with the Hong Kong SAR Government's latest Policy Address and first Five-Year Plan which emphasise accelerating innovation and technology development, promoting AI adoption and strengthening Hong Kong's position as an international trade centre." Survey : over 80% of respondents optimistic about ASEAN and Middle East markets; AI emerges as a key growth driver An independent research agency commissioned by the organisers interviewed over 1,150 buyers and exhibitors during the fairs. The survey found that 96% of respondents expected overall sales to increase or remain stable over the next 12 to 24 months, reflecting cautious optimism about the industry's medium-term market outlook. Respondents were particularly positive about future sales prospects in several areas, with the most promising growth opportunities identified in ASEAN (83%), the Middle East (83%) and Chinese Mainland (81%). The findings suggest that companies are actively diversifying their business footprint and exploring new growth markets. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to accelerate in the electronics industry, with 74% of surveyed companies already applying or planning to apply generative AI technologies. The main areas of application include product design and development, data analysis and reporting, sales and customer engagement, as well as marketing and content creation. Meanwhile, nearly 60% of respondents identified AI as the technology expected to have the greatest impact on the industry over the next two years. The two fairs featured more than 3,200 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions. The HKTDC organised 130 buying missions involving buyers from 65 countries and regions, including companies such as Samsung Electronics and SSG from Korea, Karimex, Stetsom and Mondial from Brazil; Mercado Libre from Argentina; Garni Technology, Varitec Corp and Pan Pacific International from Czechia; Reichelt Elektronik from Germany; Taç Elektronik from Turkey; and Pixel Electric Ltd from Kenya, further reinforcing Hong Kong's role as a platform connecting international markets with innovative supply chains. RoboPark and Future Industries Zone take centre stage RoboPark and the Future Industries Zone were among the major highlights of this year's fairs, showcasing the latest advancements in AI, robotics, and other frontier technologies. This year's fairs featured more than 120 robots, primarily showcased at RoboPark at the Electronics Fair, demonstrating practical applications across four key areas: commercial and service industries, industrial and logistics operations, entertainment and social interaction, and healthcare and rehabilitation. Leading robotics companies from the Chinese Mainland took part, including UBTECH, AgiBot and DEEP Robotics, showcasing the latest achievements in bringing robotics technologies from R&D to commercial deployment and real-world applications. Among the highlights was Booster Robotics, winner of the 2026 RoboCup World Championship, which showcased its championship-winning humanoid robot at the fairs. Yang Liuyang, APAC Sales Director of Booster Robotics, said: "We receive around 100 buyer visits every day from around the world, including Europe, Australia, and South American markets such as Brazil, Chile and Peru. This demonstrates the strong growth potential and commercial demand for humanoid robots in overseas markets. We are actively leveraging Hong Kong as a platform to expand our international business. We expect to appoint one to two distributors in Hong Kong this quarter, accelerating the commercialisation of our technologies and further expanding their applications in overseas markets." The newly launched Future Industries Zone spotlighted five key themes: Future Computing, Future Manufacturing, Future Marine & Quantum Technologies, Future Microelectronics, and Future Wellness. The zone brought together over 100 companies to showcase cutting-edge technologies and solutions. Among them was Hong Kong company Xeroptix Technology Limited, which presented core technologies serving as the "AI brain" for robots, offering integrated solutions spanning algorithms, software, hardware and chip design. Dr Steve Kong, Chief Technology Officer of Xeroptix Technology Limited, said the Future Industries Zone enabled innovation and technology companies to connect more effectively with industry partners while reaching investors, corporate users and international markets. During the exhibition, the company engaged with more than 50 potential clients from markets including Australia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe, many of whom expressed strong interest in its embodied AI technologies for robotics.“The exhibition has delivered encouraging results and is expected to generate potential orders worth over US$1 million,” Dr Kong said. Overseas exhibitors also leveraged the Autumn Electronics Fair to explore global business opportunities. First-time exhibitor Clevetura from Cyprus showcased its innovative input device that combines keyboard and touchpad functionalities, aiming to identify distribution partners and expand its international network. Co-founder Mike Krupenkov said:“Hong Kong serves as an important gateway to international markets. Through the fairs, we connected with a number of promising buyers from around the world, and the results have been highly encouraging.” The fairs brought together more than 120 young companies and start-ups, primarily located in the Startup Zone. Among them were numerous Hong Kong start-ups presenting their home-grown innovations to global markets. Hong Kong-based AI-powered news verification app developer Fliq achieved encouraging results in its debut participation. Its CEO and Co-founder Victor Nesteruk said: "Through the fairs, we connected with around 30 potential investors and business partners from markets including the Chinese Mainland, Brazil and Cyprus. We also arranged around 20 business meetings and secured two strategic cooperation opportunities. The fairs provide start-ups with an efficient platform to connect with international markets, and we will definitely participate again." In addition to business matching, the exhibition also helped start-ups explore business and fundraising opportunities through its Investment Matchmaking programme. Korea's Posco Investment attended the fair to explore strategic investment opportunities. The company's typical investment size for each project is around US$750,000. Olivia Park, Venture Capital Manager of Posco Investment, said: "We met with three to five high-potential technology companies and are currently conducting further due diligence and follow-up discussions with one start-up developing smart audio glasses for runners." The fairs featured numerous product debuts, with many companies choosing the platform to unveil their latest technologies and solutions to international buyers. Shenzhen-based VIGX Technology Co., Ltd. showcased the world's first pocket-sized AI-powered exoskeleton robot, overcoming the traditional limitations of bulky and cumbersome industrial exoskeletons. The product attracted strong interest from buyers, with nearly 1,000 visitors recorded during the first two days of the fair alone, including quality buyers from Europe, North America, and South American markets such as Argentina, Brazil and Chile. Wang Han, Overseas Sales Manager of VIGX, said: "The fair provides an ideal platform for us to showcase our latest innovations, accelerating the commercialisation of new technologies and their expansion into overseas markets. If market testing generates positive feedback, it could lead to volume purchases and potential orders worth around RMB1 million." Supporting Chinese Mainland e nterprises in going global The HKTDC is one of the core members of the government-led GoGlobal Task Force. This year, the fairs featured the dedicated GoGlobal Connect Zone, offering support on financing, intellectual property, compliance, logistics and risk management to help Chinese Mainland enterprises leverage Hong Kong's international platform and professional services to connect with global markets. The zone received an enthusiastic response, attracting a large number of enquiries and registrations from businesses and professionals interested in expanding their overseas presence. At the same time, many Chinese Mainland technology companies actively used the fair as a springboard for global expansion. Among them was Huahon Data Technology, a provider of liquid-cooled AI computing systems and AI solutions, which worked to actively expand its international presence through the fair, successfully connecting with buyers and business partners from Asia, the Middle East and Europe. The company's CEO, Luo Hua, said: "Our global expansion strategy goes beyond selling hardware products. We are committed to building a comprehensive AI ecosystem and providing overseas customers with integrated solutions covering hardware, platforms and applications." The company is actively advancing its international development plans and intends to establish a registered company in Hong Kong within the next one to two months, positioning the city as a key base for its global expansion. The exhibitor added:“The HKTDC not only helped us connect with overseas buyers, but also actively introduced us to banks and financial institutions, supporting our financing activities in Hong Kong and our overseas expansion efforts." Global buyers actively source innovative products The fair attracted buyers from around the world to Hong Kong to source innovative technologies and advanced electronic products, with vibrant business discussions taking place throughout the exhibition. Cizar Abughazaleh, CEO of Dubai-based Action to Action, a company specialising in robot procurement and integration solutions for a wide range of service projects, visited the fair to source robots designed for interactive learning and educational applications. He said: "The fair brings together robots for a wide range of applications in a designated showcase area, enabling buyers to efficiently connect with and compare suppliers. We have purchased a dancing robot and a larger humanoid robot designed for testing and evaluation, helping us explore further collaboration opportunities for future projects." In addition to buyers from the Middle East, the fair attracted buyers from emerging markets such as Africa and South America, who travelled to Hong Kong to source innovative products and technologies. Masibo Levy Wafula, Managing Director of Kenya-based robotics and intelligent systems supplier Pixel Electric, successfully identified manufacturers from the Chinese Mainland at the fair and plans to procure smart metering and automation solutions worth around US$100,000 to support the upgrading of his business. Meanwhile, Fabio Marqui, Foreign Trade Manager of Hayamax, a major electronics wholesaler and distributor in Brazil as well as Toshiba's distributor in the country, said that in addition to finalising a US$200,000 order with an existing business partner during the visit, he had also held discussions with a number of new suppliers from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and Taiwan, and expects to establish around four new business collaborations. His experience highlights the fair's strong appeal in bringing together global buyers and quality suppliers, while underscoring Hong Kong's unique role as a vital gateway connecting the Chinese Mainland with international markets. Over 100 events and 180+ international experts drive industry exchange More than 100 events were organised during the fairs, including forums, robotics demonstrations and performances. Over 180 industry leaders, experts and business representatives from around the world shared their insights. Among the highlights was a series of well-attended sessions focusing on GoGlobal activities with representatives from Hang Seng Bank, the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation and other financial and professional service organisations examining key considerations for overseas expansion, including financing, risk management and business planning. Meanwhile, speakers from OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) shared the latest developments in ASEAN's manufacturing ecosystem and corporate expansion strategies, providing practical insights for businesses seeking opportunities in the region. In addition, a wide range of forum sessions explored topics such as AI applications, digital transformation, industrial upgrading and cross-border business opportunities, attracting strong participation from industry professionals and reflecting keen market interest in innovation and emerging business opportunities. The RoboPark also featured exciting robot football matches, robot street dance performances and other live demonstrations, vividly showcasing the latest developments in real-world robotics applications. These activities added energy and a vibrant technology atmosphere to the fair, drawing large crowds of buyers and visitors. The two fairs continued to adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid format, combining physical exhibitions with online business matching. In addition to attending the physical fairs, exhibitors and buyers also had access to the Click2Match smart business matching platform to conduct online meetings and sourcing activities. The online editions of both the Electronics Fair and electronicAsia will remain open until 23 October, extending business matching and collaboration opportunities worldwide. Photo download: Websites - Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition):

- electronicAsia: Media enquiries Please contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department: Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: [email protected] Clayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: [email protected] HKTDC Media Room: About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: .

