South African Rugby Player Hyron Andrews Dies In France Ahead Of Champions Cup Game

MENAFN - Gulf Times) South African second row Hyron Andrews of Johannesburg-based side the Lions was found dead at a hotel in France on Friday, on the eve of his team's Champions Cup match against La Rochelle, local authorities told AFP.

A source close to the investigation said the 31-year-old lock was found in cardiac arrest in a shower cubicle that was locked from the inside.

The public prosecutor in La Rochelle, western France, confirmed that an investigation had been opened to determine the cause of death, which occurred on the island of Ile de Re, and said that an accidental death was currently the leading line of inquiry.

An autopsy is due to be carried out, the source close to the investigation said.

"This devastating news has sent shockwaves through the international rugby community," the Lions said in a statement.

"The former Sharks and Sale Sharks lock forward was a valued member of the Lions family, and his loss will be felt profoundly by his teammates, coaches, supporters and all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Andrews had only returned to his native South Africa earlier this year after a two-year spell with English Prem side Sale Sharks. He began his career with the Sharks franchise in Durban and represented his country at Under-20 level.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Hyron. He was not only a gifted rugby player, but also a cherished member of our Lions family having recently joined us this season," added Lions chief executive Rudolf Straeuli.

"On behalf of... everyone at the Lions, I extend our deepest sympathies to (his wife) Maighlin, their young sons Hendrix and Emerson and the entire Andrews family. We stand with them in their sorrow and will remember Hyron with great affection and respect."

PLAYING IN 'HONOUR' OF HYRON

The Lions said Saturday's match against La Rochelle would go ahead as planned "in honour of Hyron".

It is the first time the Lions have played in the Champions Cup, which brings together the best European and South African clubs. A moment's silence will be held ahead of all Champions Cup and second-tier Challenge Cup matches this weekend in memory of Andrews.

"Hyron was a respected member of the rugby community whose contribution to the game and impact on those around him will be remembered with great fondness," said Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union.

"His untimely passing is a devastating loss, and we share in the grief of all who knew and loved him.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire South African rugby family are with Maighlin and all those mourning his loss."

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson also paid tribute to Andrews, who played 45 times for the club after initially joining as injury cover at the end of the 2023-24 season.

"Hyron was just a brilliant guy and a brilliant teammate. He was so skilled on the field but off it, he was always someone you would want to have a beer with," said Sanderson.

"He was funny and charismatic in his own unique, dry way and the lads, to a man, loved playing with him and being around him."

The tragedy comes exactly 10 years to the day since the sudden death of former Munster coach Anthony Foley, who died in his sleep aged 42 due to a heart rhythm disorder just hours before his team were due to play against Racing 92 in Paris in the same competition.

La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara was a member of the Racing staff when Foley, a former Ireland international team-mate, passed away in October 2016.

Bordeaux-Begles are set to begin their bid for a record-equalling third straight Champions Cup crown later on Friday when they visit Gloucester in the tournament opener.

Hyron Andrews Lions Champions Cup La Rochelle