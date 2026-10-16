Coalition Says Intercepts Missiles, Drones Over Riyadh, Other Areas

MENAFN - Jordan Times) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - The coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Friday that it intercepted missiles and drones over Riyadh and other areas.

Since Yemen's civil war flared back to life in July, the Houthis have repeatedly struck Saudi targets including Red Sea tankers, oil facilities and Riyadh's international airport, where 13 people were killed in a single attack last week.

"We intercepted and destroyed three drones in the southern area and Riyadh... and two cruise missiles over the Red Sea," coalition spokesman Turki Al Malki wrote on X.

He added that "in the past hours, we intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile over Yanbu", a city home to the terminus of a major oil pipeline on the Red Sea coast.

The UN Security Council on Thursday "condemned in the strongest terms continued and escalatory Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia", as well as their "attacks and threats against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Bab Al Mandab" Strait, the southern gateway to the Suez Canal.

The Security Council also denounced the group's "reckless strikes" on Riyadh's airport, which the Saudi-led coalition said had been targeted at least 20 times so far this month.

A Saudi foreign ministry official accused Iran on Thursday of continuing "to arm, train and support the Houthi militia in violation of UN security council resolutions".

"We think that the escalation by the Houthis at this latest stage of the conflict is encouraged by Iran," added Rayed Krimly, deputy minister for public diplomacy.

Yemeni government forces have launched a counteroffensive to retake areas seized by the Houthis.

On Thursday, the group launched a deadly missile attack on the presidential palace in the interim seat of the Yemeni government in Aden, killing five people and wounding 16 others, according to the health minister.

Yemeni Prime Minister Shaya Al Zindani denounced the "cowardly" act on X, calling it a "continuation of (the Houthis') criminal pattern".

A government minister said on condition of anonymity that Zindani had been present at the time, but "was not harmed in any way".

The minister said the Houthis hit a command centre for Yemeni government forces at the complex with three missiles, and another for Saudi coalition forces with two missiles.