Testmu AI Brings Real Device Testing To Kane CLI, Letting Developers Test Mobile Apps On Real Phones From Any Terminal -...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), the Full Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, announced real device support in Kane CLI. Developers can now test a mobile app on a real phone or tablet in the TestMu AI cloud straight from the terminal: they type what to test in plain English, and Kane taps through the app on a real Android or iOS device.

Until now, testing a mobile app on real hardware meant keeping a drawer of phones, or a separate device farm outside the developer's workflow. With real device support, Kane CLI removes that dependency again now by giving terminal-first access to the real device cloud. Kane CLI on real devices gives teams:

Real Android and iOS devices from any terminal. Kane CLI opens a real device in the TestMu AI cloud and taps through the app from natural language prompts. Developers pick a model and OS version, or let the cloud assign any available device. A live view of the device. The real device's screen opens in its own window on the developer's laptop and updates live as Kane CLI taps, so teams can watch the test as it runs. Saved, replayable tests. Each run becomes a saved test that can be replayed later without the AI re-deciding each tap, and re-run on the cloud grid at scale with a single command. Results in Test Manager. Every test, its steps, and screenshots land in TestMu AI Test Manager, like every other Kane test. Less setup. Android permissions and iOS alerts are handled automatically, and app builds (.apk,.aab,.ipa) upload once and are reused across runs.

"Real device testing has always been the part of mobile QA that teams put off because it needed hardware, a Mac, and a separate tool. We wanted it to be one line in the terminal," said Mudit Singh, Co-Founder, TestMu AI. "With Kane CLI, a developer on any laptop can describe a test in plain English, watch it run on a real phone in the cloud, and ship with the same confidence as a team with a full device lab."

Real device support is available today in Kane CLI 0.9.0 and later for customers on KaneAI Max or KaneAI credits with Real Device Plus Automation Cloud. To get started, visit testmuai/kane-cli.

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest) is a Full Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. AI-native by design, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality across web, mobile, and enterprise applications, on real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments. For more information, visit testmuai.

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