Abu Dhabi Launches TAMM Global To Bring Its AI-Native Government Platform To The World

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Abu Dhabi has launched TAMM Global, a private technology company established to make the award-winning technology behind TAMM available to governments worldwide.

It is the first time the AI-powered platform, which serves 4.7 million users and is recognized as one of the world's most advanced digital government platforms, will be available for international licensing and deployment.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi's ambition to become the world's first AI-native government. It reflects growing international demand for proven technologies that can accelerate digital transformation while protecting sovereignty, regulatory compliance and public trust. It also demonstrates how homegrown innovation and intellectual property are creating opportunities well beyond Abu Dhabi's borders.

Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, said:“TAMM was created in Abu Dhabi for one reason: to improve lives. Today, it serves millions of users and has become an integral part of how people and businesses interact with government. Through TAMM Global, we are building on that success by making capabilities developed and proven in Abu Dhabi available to governments seeking to deliver better outcomes for their people.”

Since launching in 2005, TAMM has evolved into the digital gateway to government services in Abu Dhabi. It combines more than 1,200 public and private sector services and saves each user approximately nine visits to government service centers per year – returning an estimated 12 hours to every person and business annually. TAMM currently achieves a customer satisfaction score of 94.5% – up from 78% in 2022, before AI was integrated into the app. It has also cut the cost of providing services by 30%, with most savings coming within the first year.

Services available through TAMM include setting up a business entirely through the app, including opening a business bank account, managing investment portfolios, renewing identity documents, completing vehicle registrations and accessing a wide range of everyday government services. TAMM AutoGov, announced in 2025 as the world's first AI public servant, can proactively renew licenses, settle payments and book routine healthcare appointments without requiring users to initiate the process themselves.

Through TAMM Global, governments will gain access to the technology, operating model and implementation expertise behind one of the world's most advanced digital government platforms. The platform includes a library of pre-built government services, journeys and digital capabilities that can be adapted to local laws, regulations and operating requirements, helping governments deploy faster and with less implementation complexity.

AI is embedded throughout the platform, including service discovery, automation, decision support, service delivery and AI-enabled service rendering. This allows governments to offer more proactive, personalized and efficient experiences.

Each deployment can be configured for adopting governments' own languages, laws and institutions. TAMM Global supports multilingual and sovereign deployment models, allowing governments to retain full control over their data, infrastructure, policies and citizen services while benefiting from proven technology already deployed at scale.

The company will license the platform architecture, implementation methodologies and operational expertise that enabled Abu Dhabi to build and operate TAMM at scale. By combining pre-built capabilities with proven implementation methods and operating practices refined through millions of real-world interactions, TAMM Global can help governments accelerate deployment without having to build an equivalent platform from scratch.

As an independent private-sector company, TAMM Global will be able to partner directly with governments, organizations and institutions worldwide.

TAMM's innovation and impact have earned international recognition. In 2025, it was named the world's best e-Government initiative at the UN-backed World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes. In 2026, it won the Government category across Europe, the Middle East and Asia in the Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards.

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